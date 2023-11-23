Thanksgiving football: Long Branch-Red Bank rivalry turns 100 with an uncertain future

LONG BRANCH - Earnest Reevey understood the significance of what he, his teammates and his coaches on the Long Branch High School football team and the players and coaches on the Red Bank Regional football team were part of Thursday morning at Long Branch’s Bresett Stadium.

"It means everything to me because it means everything to the coaches,'' Reevey, a senior quarterback/defensive back said.

Reevey had a large role in Long Branch concluding its season by winning the 100th renewal of this historic rivalry by running for two first quarter TDs, throwing two TD passes, including run on the last play of the first half, accounting for 258 yards of total offense and having an interception in the Green Wave's 41-20 win in a Shore Conference Colonial Division game.

Long Branch leads the series 65-32-3 and has won the last three meetings.

More: A Shore football Thanksgiving Day rivalry turns 100. Here's why it has lasted

"They (the Long Branch) coaches preach the history,'' Reevey said. "It's a great thing to be a part of it. It's like playing in the Super Bowl. That's how it feels like to me.''

Reevey ran for 118 yards and was 11-for-12 for 140 yards passing. Senior running back Davon Craft ran for 132 yards and two TDs.

Senior quarterback Alex Choback ran for two TDs and senior running back Jah'Cire Jones had 117 yards rushing and a TD for Red Bank.

One of the great traditions that accompanies the rivalry, which now joins Lakewood-Toms River South as the only ones in the Shore Conference to have been played 100 times, is the winner receives the Ty Lewis Memorial Trophy. Ty Lewis is the late former Red Bank football and baseball standout and Howell and Red Bank head coach. He was among the first black head coaches in the Shore Conference.

Long Branch quarterback Earnest Reevey runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of the Green Wave's 41-20 win over Red Bank Thursday in the 100th renewal of the holiday rivalry.

The trophy has been named after Lewis since 1991.

"Coach George (Dan George, the former highly-successful Long Branch head coach ,Long Branch quarterback and Red Bank assistant coach to Lewis) always talked about Ty Lewis,'' Long Branch's second-year head coach Chad King said. "Being a part of the Ty Lewis coaching tree is an honor. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be here in this role today.''

The future of the rivalry

Whether there will be a 101st meeting on Thanksgiving Day or sometime during the season in 2024 is uncertain, both Red Bank athletic director Michael Stoia and Long Branch athletic director Jason Corley said.

"It's definitely unknown,'' Corley, who played and coached in the rivalry for Long Branch and whose son Jospeh is a junior linebacker/offensive lineman, said.

"I've talked to my administration,'' Stoia, who played in the rivalry for Red Bank, said. "If it does go away, it's a decision everybody is going to have to be in on. There's still hope that this is going to be carried on. It's not a done deal.

"There's a lot of reasons I guess not to have it, but there's a lot of reasons to have it. It's not a decision that's going to be taken lightly.''

The landscape of New Jersey scholastic football has changed dramatically in recent years, especially the last two, with the NJSIAA now playing out to public school state group champions.

The Thanksgiving Day schedule has dwindled both around the Shore and the state. There are now only three games in the Shore played on Thanksgiving Day. The others are Middletown North-Middletown South and Manasquan-Wall.

The Lakewood-Toms River South game was last played on Thanksgiving in 2019 and has not been played at all the last three seasons. Asbury Park and Neptune, who have met 95 times, have played each other on the Saturday before Thanksgiving the last two seasons.

Red Bank (3-7, 0-5) had to wait five weeks to play this game. It played two NJSIAA consolation games during that time.

Long Branch (7-5, 2-3) advanced to the NJSIAA Central Group 4 championship game and then had to wait two weeks to play this game.

"The new playoff structure makes it tough,'' Corley said. "If we have a down year or if they have a down year, now you're talking about the safety of the kids, sitting out 2-3 weeks before they play another game at that level. You can practice all you want, but if you're not playing with that adrenaline once a week, it becomes a safety factor. It's definitely something we're going to look into.

"Our administration, Red Bank's administration, the Board of Ed (Board of Education) we're all going to talk. We'll even take surveys from alumni. Everybody plays a part in this. After 100 years, you don't just say it's over. It doesn't work that way.''

Thursday was a day for the players, coaches, fans and alumni to celebrate the rivalry and all the great players and coaches who have made the rivalry special. It is a rivalry with countless thankful memories for all.

"It's great to see the number of people that have reached out to me over the last 2-3 weeks from the alumni that were excited about it,'' Stoia said. "The fact we're at 100 means a lot to both communities.

"To me, its (the 100th anniversary) a dedication to this game,'' Corley said. "It's family. It's tradition. If I could go back 100 years to start this all over again, I definitely would.

Possible alternative dates the game can be played

If the two administrations do decide not to play the game on Thanksgiving anymore, there are other spots to schedule the game. They could make it the season-opener or they could play in Week 8 just before the cutoff for qualification for the playoffs.

"I would definitely want to keep this game (even if it is not on Thanksgiving),'' Corley said. "It benefits both teams. The game is the Ty Lewis game now, and that is a big reason to keep it going.''

"If it does go in the direction, where it doesn't happen, it will be missed,'' Stoia said.

Long Branch 41, Red Bank 20

Red Bank 7 7 0 6 - 20

Long Branch 14 14 0 13 - 41

First Quarter

LB: Earnest Reevey 17 run (Wesley Garcia kick).

LB: Earnest Reevey 28 run (Garcia kick).

RBR: Jah'Cire Jones 25 run (Nick Gandolfo kick).

Second Quarter

LB: Davon Craft 4 run (Garcia kick).

RBR: Alex Choback 11 run (Gandolfo kick).

LB: Nyron Sterling 21 pass from Reevey (Garcia kick).

Fourth Quarter

LB: Havier Gonzalez 20 pass from Reevey (Garcia kick).

LB: Craft 3 run (kick failed).

RBR: Choback 1 run (kick blocked).

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: RBR: Jah'Cire Jones 22-117, Gunnar Eckerstrom 8-47, Alex Choback 13-18. LB: Davon Craft 22-132, Earnest Reevey 16-118.

Passing: RBR: Choback 8-17-1-96. LB: Reevey 11-12-1-140.

Receiving: RBR: Eckerstrom 4-55, Jermaine Rose 2-25, Liam Stack 2-16. LB: Havier Gonzalez 5-50, Nyron Snerling 2-35, Nehemiah Lambert 2-31, Craft 1-16, Aulander Daniels 1-8.

Interceptions: RBR: Stack. LB: Reevey.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jersey Shore football: Future of Long Branch-Red Bank rivalry is unknown