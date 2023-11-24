Thanksgiving football: Killingly, Griswold-Wheeler headed to state playoffs

The Killingly and Griswold-Wheeler football teams had more than a Thanksgiving Day victory to celebrate on Thursday. Both teams are headed to the CIAC state football playoffs.

Killingly clinched its eighth consecutive postseason trip with a 42-15 victory over Woodstock Academy at Killingly High School’s Morgan Field.

Killingly (7-3) earned the No. 7 seed in Class L and will travel to No. 2 New Canaan (9-1) for the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Griswold-Wheeler (9-1) had already clinched a playoff berth before their annual Thanksgiving Day “clash along county lines” against Plainfield but the Wolverines moved up one spot in Class S after a 36-0 victory over the Panthers (5-5) at Plainfield High School.

Griswold/Wheeler's KinKade Rubino gets some air and yardage on Plainfield's Cole Cheney Thanksgiving day during Griswold/Wheeler's 36-0 win in Plainfield.

The No. 5 Wolverines will travel to No. 4 Cromwell/Portland for the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Killingly senior running back Soren Rief put a stamp on a sensational regular season with another big performance on Thursday. Rief gained 276 yards on 46 carries and scored five rushing touchdowns against the Centaurs (3-7).

Rief scored on an 11-yard run and added two more short TD runs to lift Killingly to a 22-8 halftime advantage.

Rief had two more TD runs in the second half, while Hayden Allard scored on a 12-yard run in the second half as Killingly improved to 4-0 in the Thanksgiving Day series against Woodstock.

Rief finished the regular season with a state-leading 2,362 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Griswold-Wheeler senior KinKade Rubino also capped a terrific regular season by scoring three touchdowns against Plainfield and leading the Wolverines to their first playoff appearance since 2006.

Killingly senior Soren Rief scored five touchdowns in a 42-15 Thanksgiving Day win over Woodstock Academy at Morgan Field in Killingly.

Rubino caught a 6-yard TD toss from junior quarterback Luke Cassidy to give the Wolverines a 6-0 halftime lead.

Rubino made it a two score game in the third quarter with a 55 yard punt return for a touchdown.

Kiyle Montigny, Josh Turner, and Aaden Cutter also added touchdowns for the Wolverines.

Rubino gained 54 yards on seven carries and also had three catches for 52 yards.

Griswold-Wheeler, which received the James LeClaire trophy following the game, leads the all-time series against Plainfield, 48-35-5.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Killingly clinches Class L playoff berth; Griswold No. 5 in Class S