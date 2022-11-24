Will Thanksgiving be different for Cowboys this year? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses will this Thanksgiving be different for the Dallas Cowboys this year.
Here are five things to watch as the Giants face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
Last-minute thoughts and prediction for the Lions vs. Bills
Here are four things for Seattle fans to feel grateful for this year on Thanksgiving.
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
The Bills beat Cleveland in Detroit on Sunday after the game was moved due to a snowstorm. Follow all the action right here as they try to make it two wins in five days at Ford Field.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 12 matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
Brandon Aiyuk gifted a 49ers cameraman a ball after his touchdown celebration went terribly wrong.
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 12's top running back plays. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills (12:30 p.m., CBS):
Christian McCaffrey's greatness doesn't end when he steps off the football field.
ESPN insiders Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg say that only two candidates remain serious contenders to become the next head coach at Auburn.
Do the Patriots have a shot Thursday night against the 8-2 Vikings? Matt Cassel believes so... The former Patriot and Viking quarterback lays out what Bill Belichick's club needs to do to score the upset on Thanksgiving night.
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday following a missed practice
Five-star recruit Elijah Rushing is one of the best pass rushers in the class of 2024.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.