Thanksgiving Day Player Props | Fantasy Football Live
The FFL team offers a few player props ahead of this year's slate of games on Thanksgiving Day.
The FFL team offers a few player props ahead of this year's slate of games on Thanksgiving Day.
Oddsmakers don't think much of the three NFL Thanksgiving matchups.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give an update on the NBA In-Season Tournament before talking about the NBA things they’re most thankful for this holiday season and discussing players/teams/GMs as parts of a Thanksgiving feast.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.
The Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday in what was their first in-season coaching change since 1941.
With three great intra-divisional games on tap, Jorge Martin runs down all the fantasy goodies to be enjoyed.
It's a great time of year to reflect on the things we're thankful for in the NFL, and Charles McDonald isn't one to disappoint.
“They bought him and rented him for a year, and now they love him.”
Michigan-Ohio State is finally here.
No. 7 Tennessee has dropped two straight games in Hawaii.
Williams injured his ankle in a Week 6 win over the Cardinals.
An injury doesn’t put an end to a dynasty, though when one is at its tail end anyway, it does put a damper on it.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Scott Pianowski makes the case for six overlooked options fantasy managers should consider in Week 12.
Who should fantasy managers temper expectations for in Week 12?
The weekend of Thanksgiving annually provides one of the best weekends of the year for football. For this special weekend we have a special pod combining both 'Stat Nerd Thursday' and the 'Viewer's Guide' to provide you everything you need to know for all the action in Week 12. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat for all 32 teams and go game-by-game to identify which matchups to binge, stream and skip.
The Detroit Lions began playing on Thanksgiving Day in 1934. For the vast majority of those years, the country has recoiled at the concept. Not this year.