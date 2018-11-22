Thanksgiving Day NFL Injury Report: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky Out vs. Lions

The Lions are without both running back Kerryon Johnson and receiver Marvin Jones for Thursday's game against Chicago because of knee injuries.

Jones injured his right knee during the Lions loss to the Bears on Nov. 11. Johnson injured his left knee against Carolina on Sunday, and the rookie, who is Detroit's leading rusher, will miss the first game of his career.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is listed as inactive as he continues to battle a shoulder bruise. Chase Daniel started under center for Chicago. Tight end Adam Shaheen is out with a concussion, as is linebacker Aaron Lynch.

Redskins vs. Cowboys

The Redskins will be without their starting quarterback Thursday after Alex Smith suffered a season-ending leg injury last Sunday. Backup QB Colt McCoy will start under center for Washington instead.

Running back Chris Thompson is also listed as out as he continues to recover from a rib injury for Week 12's Thanksgiving Day contest.

Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin is out with a groin injury. Tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist) is also out along with guard Adam Redmond (concussion), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and defensive lineman David Irving (ankle).