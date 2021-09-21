Thanks to two incredible throws from Aaron Rodgers the Packers have their first lead of the season

Midway through the third quarter of their second game of the season, the Green Bay Packers have their first lead of the season.

They just needed two incredible throws from Aaron Rodgers to accomplish that feat.

After being blown out in Week 1 by the New Orleans Saints, the Packers entered their Week 2 home opener against the Detroit Lions as heavy favorites. But someone forgot to tell Dan Campbell and the Lions. Thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and an offensive line that was giving him all day to throw, the Lions took a 17-14 lead into the locker room at the break.

Green Bay began the third quarter with the football, and that is when Rodgers did few can do better: Throw the football.

First he hit Davante Adams on this deep shot along the right side of the field:

The Packers faced a 3rd and 12 on the play, but Rodgers dropped in a perfect throw to Adams on the vertical route. The pass dropped into the receiver’s waiting arms, for a huge gain deep into Detroit territory. Adams was working against rookie defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu, who was injured on the play.

Then a few snaps later, Rodgers was back at it:

The quarterback targets tight end Robert Tonyan on this safety-splitter, and puts this throw into an absolute shoebox. The route splits the two-deep safeties, but with the linebacker trailing Tonyan up the seam there is a very small window for the QB to put this throw.

But Rodgers does it, drilling an absolute rocket into Tonyan’s chest for the touchdown. That gave the Packers their first lead of the season, and it gave Rodgers a reason to celebrate:

Ice in his veins, indeed.