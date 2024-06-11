Thanks to new SEC TV deal, we have more clarity on 2024 Kentucky football kickoff times

There is at least already one tangible benefit to the SEC’s new television deal with ESPN: Fans have an early clue for the start time of most games on the 2024 Kentucky football schedule.

Previously with SEC games split between ESPN and CBS, the league announced most start times two weeks in advance of the game. Starting this fall all SEC games will be televised by the ABC/ESPN family of networks, and the league has prepared for that switch by releasing kickoff windows for most games.

Many games, including those in the first three weeks, already have specific kickoff times. Others are designated for early (noon-1 p.m.), afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) or night (6-8 p.m.) kickoff windows. The league did allow for more scheduling flexibility late in the season by designating other games as “flex,” indicating they could still kick off in the afternoon or night windows.

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky football team will open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Southern Miss.

Specific kickoff times for games listed in one of the three windows or the flex spots will be announced at least six days in advance of the game.

2024 UK football schedule

ALL TIMES P.M.

Aug. 31: vs. Southern Miss (7:45, SEC Network).

Sept. 7: vs. South Carolina (3:30, ABC).

Sept. 14: vs. Georgia (7:30, ABC).

Sept. 21: vs. Ohio (12:45, SEC Network).

Sept. 28: at Ole Miss (Noon, ABC or ESPN).

Oct. 5: OFF.

Oct. 12: vs. Vanderbilt (flex).

Oct. 19: at Florida (flex).

Oct. 26: vs. Auburn (night).

Nov. 2: at Tennessee (night).

Nov. 9: BYE.

Nov. 16: vs. Murray State (1:30 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+).

Nov. 23: at Texas (flex).

Nov. 30: vs. Louisville (flex).

