Thanks, pitch clock: Some MLB teams are extending beer sales to combat shorter game times

Brewers fans can enjoy beer in the eighth inning in 2023. (Photo by Matt Marton/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Some baseball fans don't have to treat the "Seventh-Inning Stretch" like last call anymore. To account for shorter games, a few MLB teams are extending beer sales into the eighth inning.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and, fittingly, Milwaukee Brewers are now allowing fans to purchase beers in the eighth inning, according to the Associated Press.

That's a significant change from previous seasons, when most teams would stop selling alcohol after the seventh inning. That policy still exists in 2023, as the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, among others, are still halting beer sales after the seventh inning, per the AP.

But it wouldn't be a shock to see more teams adopt the Brewers' style.

The pitch clock has been a rousing success through the first couple of weeks of the 2023 MLB season. Game times are down roughly a half-hour as a result.

This is a good thing for fans watching the game. If you're at home, you don't have to wait 30 minutes between pitches and can enjoy an extra half-hour of your day. If you're at the game, there's a chance you can get the kids home and sleeping before it's waaaaaaaay past their bedtime.

If you're a team owner, though, you're probably seeing some negative effects of the pitch clock at concessions. With games being shorter, fans have fewer opportunities to run and grab a hot dog and a beer. Given the breakneck pace of games — compared to in the past, at least — fans have even more incentive to stay in their seats and remain engaged in the action. That's likely going to lead to reduced revenue from concessions.

While MLB does not mandate when teams are allowed to sell alcohol, in the past, clubs had good reason to cut off beer sales in the seventh inning. Most teams did it to make sure customers wouldn't be over-served before getting in their cars after games. That's a noble reason for halting beer sales, and some teams will take that into account when debating whether to lift the seventh-inning policy.

But for responsible alcohol consumers and customers who take public transportation to games, extending beer sales into the eighth inning will likely be viewed as a massive win and yet another positive development of the pitch clock.