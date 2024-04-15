Thanks to nine wins in two years, Scottie Scheffler is now 10th all-time on PGA Tour’s money list

AUGUSTA, Ga. — There’s winning and then there’s winning at the right time. Scottie Scheffler is doing both.

With his second Masters victory, good for $3.6 million, Scheffler has amassed $57,658,464 in career on-course earnings on the PGA Tour. That figure has put him into the top 10 all-time.

Scheffler’s second major triumph bumps Justin Thomas down to No. 11 and puts him right on the heels of No. 9 Matt Kuchar. Tiger Woods leads the list at $120 million and Scheffler has a long way to go but he’s about halfway there as a six-year veteran.

Then again, Scheffler is playing in this big-money era of signature events and elevated purses, but to his credit, he’s also winning the bigger-money events.

His nine wins include two Masters, two Players (the richest event on the PGA Tour), two Arnold Palmer Invitationals, two WM Phoenix Opens (one of which was a signature event) as well as a Match Play.

Scottie Scheffler’s 9 PGA Tour wins

2022 WM Phoenix Open: $1,476,000

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational: $2,160,000

2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: $2,100,000

2022 Masters: $2,700,000

2023 WM Phoenix Open: $3,600,000

2023 Players Championship: $4,500,000

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational: $4,000,000

2024 Players Championship: $4,500,000

2024 Masters: $3,600,000

Scheffler is one of 12 players in the history of the PGA Tour to reach the $50 million plateau in on-course earnings.

