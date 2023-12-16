Thanks, LeBron! FAMU football team gifted custom sneakers before Celebration Bowl

The Florida A&M football team got a special gift before playing Howard in the Celebration Bowl.

The FAMU team all received special editions of LeBron James' signature Nike sneakers. The FAMU football Twitter account shared video of the players showing off the new kicks in a video posted the night before the Rattlers played for the HBCU national championship.

The four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP has a history with FAMU, which signed a six-year deal with Nike in 2021 that includes LeBron uniforms and apparel for all teams. The football team started wearing custom-designed LeBron cleats for their season opener against Jackson State.

Nike's APB x LeBron XX sneakers were fitted with the Rattler logo, shoes "The King" wore himself in several games, including when he reached 38,000 career points en route to becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader.

FAMU's famous Marching 100 also has performed at James events.

