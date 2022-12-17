France's future is intoxicating – which is frightening for everyone else

Didier Deschamps, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann - Anne-Christine Poujoulat /AFP

Looking at the thin smattering of French fans in Qatar, you wonder if they have grown blasé about the brutal efficiency of Les Bleus. While England has become inured to the national team’s pattern of perpetual failure, France has found predictability only in success. Never mind “56 years of hurt”, the land of Platini and Zidane has needed less than half that time to reach four World Cup finals. In Kylian Mbappe, it has a player already acquiring parallels with Pele, poised to become a back-to-back champion at 23.

Not even the virus engulfing the French camp seems capable of disrupting the juggernaut. After all, this is a team that has swept through the tournament without Karim Benzema, the Ballon d’Or winner, and whose key creative force, Antoine Griezmann, has switched imperceptibly between the roles of second striker and centre-back. On Sunday, in the still-unfinished city of Lusail, Didier Deschamps and his players are in touching distance of immortality.

Backing up a World Cup triumph is a vanishingly rare feat. Deschamps would become only the only manager to accomplish it besides Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo, a character whom the game would rather forget, given that he won his two trophies under Mussolini’s fascist dictatorship. Even if form favours the holders, the burden of history is still oppressive. The Brazilians were in prime position to defend the title in 1998 but succumbed feebly in the final, dismembered by Aime Jacquet’s France.

Deschamps finds himself portrayed, just as on that Paris night, as the understated alchemist. At 54, he is widely admired, but seldom adored. As a midfielder, he came to be defined by Eric Cantona’s cruel label as the “water carrier”, neglecting to respond that without a water carrier, you tended to die of thirst. As a manager, he is also strangely unheralded despite his chance to be the third man in history, after Pele and Mario Zagallo, to hold the World Cup for a third time. For this final, his primary role is as would-be saboteur for Lionel Messi’s coronation. “I’m fine being alone in the world,” he reflected, with a certain pathos. “That doesn’t bother me.”

Story continues

The style with which he imbues this French side is not one to seduce the romantics. Only rarely here has it crackled with electricity, through the searing pace of Mbappe. But even Mbappe has gone cold, with two goalless games enabling Messi to draw level in pursuit of the Golden Boot. What steered France beyond England and Morocco was not exhilarating verve but the accumulated wisdom of how to negotiate knockout football. “When you have had the opportunity and privilege to play in a number of finals, that clearly helps,” Deschamps smiled.

Kylian Mbappe - Martin Rickett/PA

A game of such vast magnitude can prey on the minds of even veteran players. For debutants, it threatens to be overwhelming. Take Randal Kolo Muani, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker who scored the decisive second to dispatch Morocco. On the day of France’s glory four years ago, he was eking out a journeyman’s existence, sitting on his own at home in Nantes, waiting to go out on loan to Boulogne. Now, at 24, the fifth match of his international career promises to be a World Cup final.

Deschamps has a priceless talent for emboldening his young players to reach beyond their inexperience. Take Kolo Muani, who cared little for reminders he was about to face Messi. “I played against him before, when I was at Nantes,” he shrugged. “It didn’t change my life.” It is this sangfroid that meant the manager had no hesitation in fielding Aurelien Tchouameni and Youssouf Fofana, 22 and 23, as his midfield duo for the semi-final. “Experience isn’t everything,” he said. “I had no doubt about putting them there.”

Strange as it might be to recall, France were once stricken with the same status anxiety that besets England. After Deschamps, a native of Bayonne, earned his first cap in 1989, his country did not even qualify for the World Cups in 1990 and 1994, prompting his famous lament: “We’ve made real asses of ourselves.” But his greatest gift is as a unifier. Just as in ’98, when he captained a multicultural side to an achievement acclaimed as “eternal”, he has kindled a palpable esprit de corps among this latest generation.

Five years ago, this was a team tearing itself apart over strikes and sex tapes. Now, it stands ready to join the pantheon as repeat champions. “Those French teams who have been successful have always based it on great team spirit,” explained the captain, Hugo Lloris. “We try to draw from that.”

Deschamps seeks almost to erase his own contribution, saying only: “I am in the service of the players.” But there is a reason why Patrice Evra lauds him as the “best French national coach by miles” and why his winners in 2018 burst into his Moscow press conference to chant his name. It is because his unaffected air and supreme self-discipline combine to make him a consummate leader. In 530 senior professional games as a central midfielder, he was sent off just once. As Jacquet’s captain, he was celebrated as a font of sage tactical advice. And during a brief spell at Chelsea, he eschewed any lavish accoutrements, driving a Vauxhall Vectra.

Didier Deschamps - Max Nash/AP

His disdain for off-field soap operas is self-evident. The strain in Deschamps’ relationship with Benzema is acute: not only did he leave the Real Madrid centre-forward out of the 2018 squad, a response to the player’s blackmailing of Mathieu Valbuena over a sex recording, he has shown no appetite for incorporating him into this one at late notice. Even as a virus ravages his starting XI, and even as Benzema recovers from a thigh injury, he is anxious not to upset the delicate balance he has struck.

“I have 24 players in my squad, and you know who they are,” he sighed, wearily, when asked if Benzema could make an astonishing return for the final. “I don’t think it’s fair to those players to ask about players who aren’t here.”

In any case, Deschamps has the luxury of a frankly terrifying front four in Mbappe, Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud, even without a five-time Champions League winner. For all that this final is crystallised as the collision of Mbappe and Messi, the coach is wary of an over-emphasis on individual personalities, scrupulously shielding his superstar from the media glare. “Throughout our time together, Kylian has been extremely focused,” he explained. “I’ve no interest in trying to bother him or to disrupt his concentration.”

Even his critics in France are inclined to trust his judgment. As soon as the World Cup is over, Deschamps is scheduled to meet Noel Le Graet, president of the French federation, to discuss a contract extension. He has been in charge for a decade, a lifetime in international management, and appeared flattered by the suggestion that he should sign for 10 more years. “Being France manager is the most wonderful thing that has happened in my career,” he said. “To be here for so long has been a tremendous opportunity, and I’m still as passionate about it as when I began.”

All dynasties crumble in the end. But there are signs that the Deschamps era could be more enduring than most. He is, if nothing else, a product of his upbringing in the French portion of the Basque Country, a region that esteems the virtues of graft like few others. “How do you get 20 Basques inside a Mini,” runs one local saying. “Tell them they can’t do it.” Plus, the quality of his teams is self-perpetuating, with Tchouameni seamlessly replacing N’Golo Kante and Mbappe far closer to the start of his story than the end. For France, gorging on an unprecedented sequence of finals, the future is intoxicating. For everybody else, it is frightening.