Thanks to COVID, Spieth gets a longer break than he wanted

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DOUG FERGUSON
·6 min read
  • FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Jordan Spieth discusses his tee shot with his caddie Michael Greller on the 12th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament, in Augusta, Ga. Spieth says he tested positive for the coronavirus three weeks ago. That led to a month break after the Masters. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
    1/4

    Golf Notes

    FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Jordan Spieth discusses his tee shot with his caddie Michael Greller on the 12th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament, in Augusta, Ga. Spieth says he tested positive for the coronavirus three weeks ago. That led to a month break after the Masters. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
  • FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, puts on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament as Dustin Johnson watches in Augusta, Ga. Matsuyama already is thinking about what to serve at the champions dinner next April. It likely will include sushi. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
    2/4

    Golf Notes

    FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, puts on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament as Dustin Johnson watches in Augusta, Ga. Matsuyama already is thinking about what to serve at the champions dinner next April. It likely will include sushi. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
  • Rory McIlroy reacts after winning on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
    3/4

    Wells Fargo Golf

    Rory McIlroy reacts after winning on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Alex Cejka, of Germany, reacts after defeating Steve Stricker on the first hole of a playoff after the final round of the Regions Tradition PGA Tour Champions golf tournament Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    4/4

    PGA Tour Champions Golf

    Alex Cejka, of Germany, reacts after defeating Steve Stricker on the first hole of a playoff after the final round of the Regions Tradition PGA Tour Champions golf tournament Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Jordan Spieth discusses his tee shot with his caddie Michael Greller on the 12th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament, in Augusta, Ga. Spieth says he tested positive for the coronavirus three weeks ago. That led to a month break after the Masters. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, puts on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament as Dustin Johnson watches in Augusta, Ga. Matsuyama already is thinking about what to serve at the champions dinner next April. It likely will include sushi. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Rory McIlroy reacts after winning on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Alex Cejka, of Germany, reacts after defeating Steve Stricker on the first hole of a playoff after the final round of the Regions Tradition PGA Tour Champions golf tournament Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Spieth returns to competition after four weeks off following the Masters. That wasn’t the plan.

COVID-19 wasn’t part of the plan, either.

Spieth revealed Tuesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus the second week after the Masters, which is what kept him from playing the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook two weeks ago.

“I’ve only played a couple rounds and so I’m looking to maybe knock a little rust off that I didn’t think would necessarily be here,” Spieth said.

Spieth said no around him tested positive. It was Tuesday of the Zurich Classic (April 20) when he started to feel symptoms. He said it was bad for a day-and-a-half, “and then it was just kind of annoying for the next five days.”

He said the last week-and-a-half it’s as if nothing happened.

“Just kind of set me back a little,” he said. “I guess if there’s ever a good time during the season, it worked out OK. But I was planning on continuing to play. I wasn’t planning on taking a month off in the spring. So at this point, it’s get back to playing golf and try and get in the same rhythm I was in and just kind of being patient with it.”

He was in rhythm, all right. After going without a win for nearly four years, Spieth ran off four top 10s in six events before winning the Texas Open. He then tied for third in the Masters.

And now he’ll be playing plenty. The AT&T Byron Nelson is the first of four in a row for Spieth, and five out of six through the U.S. Open.

MASTERS DINNER

It sounds as though Hideki Matsuyama is going to decide on what to serve at the Masters Club dinner next April a lot sooner than Dustin Johnson did.

The Masters champions can count on some variety of sushi.

“Sushi does come to mind,” Matsuyama said Tuesday. “I'm a little worried. I don't know if everyone will really like sushi or not, but I’m going to check with some people and get their advice and what they think.”

For those who don't like sushi, Matsuyama mentioned that Japan has some of the best beef in the world.

“So I'm thinking about that and looking forward to it next year,” he said.

Matsuyama is playing the AT&T Byron Nelson this year, his first tournament since winning the Masters. His celebration was unlike any other Masters champion: He quarantined for two weeks upon arriving home.

That led to something he rarely does. Matsuyama had plenty of time on his hands to read.

“I was able to probably read every news article and newspaper and magazine and TV. And seeing how the Masters win was portrayed in Japan was great, really unforgettable, and that really stands out for my trip back to Japan,” he said.

He said it was the most he had ever read about himself.

“A bit embarrassing,” he said. “I’m not used to all that attention, but grateful that people took notice.”

LOVE HURTS

The plan for Davis Love III was to play his way into shape for the PGA Championship and have his right hip replaced at the end of the month.

The first part of the equation became a problem.

Love was at the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions and the pain became too much as he limped to a tie for 38th in a 36-hole event cut short by rain. He withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, where Love will be Presidents Cup captain next year, and pulled out of the PGA Championship.

“He just got wobbly out there, and he knew he couldn’t walk,” said his manager, Jimmy Johnston.

Love is headed to Birmingham, Alabama, for surgery on his right hip. His left hip was replaced in 2017. Johnston said the 57-year-old Love is expected to take two-and-a-half months to recover and hopes to return in time for the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 12-15. Love won the Wyndham Championship in 2015 at age 51.

BRITISH HOPES

The British Open returns to Royal St. George's on the east side of England, and the R&A is holding out hope for what Martin Slumbers described as a “significant number of fans” in a reduced capacity model.

Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, posted an update Tuesday that noted increased optimism, along with caution, for the only major that was canceled last year. The Open is scheduled for July 15-18.

“Our absolute priority is to ensure we can stage The Open safely for all involved,” Slumber said.

Slumbers said the British government still has to decide on testing, vaccine certification and social distancing, all of which will influence what kind of crowd Royal St. George's can accommodate. In the meantime, he said the R&A is contacting those with tickets — refund information for those who can't make it, a request for patience for those hopeful of coming.

“Our end goal remains to stage a fantastic Open at Royal St. George’s and give our fans and players something to be genuinely thrilled about this summer,” he said.

KERR TO OLYMPIC CLUB

Cristie Kerr has received a special exemption to the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club, a year before the championship returns to the site of Kerr’s first major. She won at Pine Needles in 2007, and later added an LPGA Championship.

The Women’s Open is June 3-6 in San Francisco.

The 43-year-old Kerr is the second past champion to receive a Women’s Open exemption. The USGA previously awarded one to Paula Creamer, who won in 2010 at Oakmont. Kerr will be making her 24th consecutive start. Her last top 10 was at CordeValle in 2016.

“Winning the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles was a career- and life-changing moment,” Kerr said.

To return to North Carolina next year, Kerr would have to win an LPGA Tour event or finish among the top 30 in the Race to CME Globe standings or be in the top 75 in the women’s world ranking. There are other cutoffs for the Race to CME Globe and women’s world ranking in the month ahead of the Women’s Open.

DIVOTS

KPS Capital Partners acquired TaylorMade in 2017. It announced it has sold the company to South Korean private equity firm Centroid Investment Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed, though it was believed to be $1.7 billion. ... Rory McIlroy moved to No. 6 in career earnings on the PGA Tour at just over $56.3 million. ... Martin Kaymer, Robert MacIntyre and Danny Willett are among 12 players who will compete in the British Masters at The Belfry before flying over for the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. ... Alex Cejka was the seventh PGA Tour Champions rookie to win in the 2020-21 season.

STAT OF THE WEEK

The Wells Fargo Championship marked the 10th time Rory McIlroy has come from behind in the final round to win, the most of any player on the PGA Tour since 2010.

FINAL WORD

“If I'm a guy who's on my way to make history, like a Dustin (Johnson) or a few other top guys, I want to go after records, not a dollar.” — Webb Simpson.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide into play-in tournament territory

    You ready for LeBron vs. Steph in the play-in tournament?

  • Boxing-Hearn says Fury v Joshua will be in Saudi Arabia in August

    LONDON (Reuters) -A long-awaited world heavyweight boxing title unification fight between British rivals Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is set for Saudi Arabia in August, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday. Joshua, 31, holds the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO titles while Fury, 32, is the WBC belt holder.

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Tennis-Zverev puts on Madrid masterclass to book Berrettini clash in final

    MADRID (Reuters) -Alexander Zverev avenged his defeat by Dominic Thiem in last year's U.S. Open final in clinical fashion on Saturday, beating the Austrian 6-3 6-4 to reach the final of the Madrid Open. Zverev, who beat top seed and tournament favourite Rafa Nadal in straight sets in the quarter-finals on Friday, will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the Italian beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 in the second semi-final. Germany's Zverev, who was champion in Madrid in 2018, made a strong start, breaking Thiem early in each set in what turned out to be a routine victory, despite a swirling wind at Caja Magica.

  • Famed Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dead at age 37

    Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. Brennan, who had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press. “He just spent one too many times on the dark side of life, and it caught up with him,” Terry Brennan said of his son.

  • Panthers DT DaQuan Jones nails the Tim Tebow deal in a tweet

    Here's what Panthers defensive tackle DaQan Jones had to say about the deal.

  • Chiefs cut TE who wanted salary converted to Bitcoin

    The Kansas City Chiefs have cut tight end Sean Culkin, who made news last month when he announced he planned to be the first NFL player to convert his entire salary to Bitcoin. Culkin, 27, signed a reserve/future contract in February and would have received $920,000 if he made the roster as the primary backup to six-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. The recent additions of veteran Blake Bell in free agency and former Duke tight end Noah Gray in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft apparently made Culkin expendable.

  • Golf-Zalatoris talks to Matsuyama for first time since Masters

    Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris could not catch Hideki Matsuyama at Augusta National Golf Club but did track the Japanese major champion down on Tuesday ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. Zalatoris said he bumped into Matsuyama in a parking lot at TPC Craig Ranch, where first-round action begins on Thursday, for the first time since he finished one shot back of him at the year's first major in April. "I tried to see him after the tournament was over, but he obviously had some more important things to do," Zalatoris, who was the only player with four under-par rounds at the Masters, said in his pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday.

  • Former NFL QB Colt Brennan dies at 37

    Colt Brennan, a record-breaking quarterback in college at Hawaii who had a brief pro football career, has died at the age of 37. Hawaii News Now reported that details about his passing were not immediately available, but Brennan is believed to have been at a rehabilitation facility in California at the time of his death. [more]

  • 2021 NFL schedule: How to watch Bears’ schedule release

    The full 2021 schedule for all 32 NFL teams will be released Wednesday night. Heres how to watch the release and our Bears' breakdown show.

  • This hypothetical Washington trade for Aaron Rodgers involves Montez Sweat

    In this hypothetical swap, Washington gives up one of its best defenders and lots of draft capital for Aaron Rodgers.

  • Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant was ‘maybe even tougher than I was’

    Michael Jordan was a highly skilled basketball player. But perhaps his best trait was his competitive resolve.

  • Jordan Spieth wants to 'knock a little rust off' after getting COVID

    Jordan Spieth didn’t intend to take a month off during the middle of the season. COVID-19 changed those plans.

  • Soccer-False nine was Guardiola's secret weapon, now it's unstoppable

    Even the best players in the world have not been spared Pep Guardiola's attacking tactical innovations. "I was called up to Guardiola's office and he said he had thought about me playing as a false nine," Barcelona's Lionel Messi said last year. The game in question was in 2009, as Barcelona, en route to winning the treble under Guardiola, put on an exhilarating display of attacking football with this new system, hammering arch-rivals Real Madrid 6-2 at the Bernabeu stadium.

  • Tennis-Change is coming to the rankings, it's inevitable, says Djokovic

    The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot. Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have won the three Masters events this year with Greek Tsitsipas the youngest of them at 22.

  • Dez Bryant perplexed by Tim Tebow's reported deal with Jaguars

    Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."

  • Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished with 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz 119-116 on Monday night to keep hold of the eighth seed in the playoff race. ''It's huge when we can get a number of players to score, because Steph draws so much attention guys are going to be open,'' coach Steve Kerr said, praising the balance.

  • Manchester City wins its fifth Premier League title behind Pep Guardiola's latest reinvention of the sport

    Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.

  • Even with Tim Tebow's position switch, is that good enough reason for Jaguars to sign him? Here's who benefits the most.

    The comeback will be a huge storyline. And every day that he's in the spotlight is one less day it is zeroed in on the young QB and the adjusting coach.

  • Chiefs release 3 players ahead of rookie minicamp

    Chiefs rookie minicamp begins on Friday, May 14 and the team needed space to sign undrafted rookies.