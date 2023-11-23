Thanks to all who have bought On Our Way Home

I stretched the boundaries of the Christmas season to November 1 this year, launching On Our Way Home one day after Halloween.

Was it a little early? Maybe. But we managed to sell a bunch of copies of the book before Black Friday rolled around.

Thanks to each of you who have bought the book. Extra thanks to those who have bought multiple copies to give as gifts. And advance thanks to those of you who will buy one or more copies now that the full-blown Christmas season is about to commence.

It's only $3.99 for the ebook. And it's only $9.99 for the printed version.

I'm not making a penny from any of it. Everything I get goes to the Humane Society of Harrison County, our local no-kill animal shelter. I'll also give up the first $10,000 and pay the taxes separately.

Which means that, for now, you're actually costing me money by buying it.

Why in the hell am I doing that? It's an excellent question, one that I've asked myself once or twice. First, it's a great cause. Second, it's a pretty good book that will enhance your overall holiday experience — especially if it inspires you to repair an important relationship in your life before it's too late.

Last year, we posted On Our Way Home on the website like an advent calendar, one chapter at a time. The feedback was surprising. This year, it's a chance to raise a little money, to let you enjoy a holiday story with a message that extends well beyond December, and to buy some very cheap gifts for some of the folks on your holiday shopping list.