Thanks to an amazing fourth-down throw by Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs beat Ravens in OT

For a while, it looked like the Kansas City Chiefs’ division title, all but a foregone conclusion for months, was in some danger.

Then Patrick Mahomes came to the to the rescue.

Mahomes made an unbelievable fourth-down pass to Tyreek Hill for 48 yards to keep a drive alive with the Chiefs trailing by a touchdown. The Chiefs tied it on another fourth-down completion, a short pass to running back Damien Williams with less than a minute to go. The Chiefs missed a potential game-winning field goal at the end of regulation, but no matter. Kansas City won the coin toss and Mahomes led a drive that resulted in a go-ahead field goal. Then the defense held to clinch the 27-24 win. The Chiefs clinched a playoff berth with the victory.

The Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night in a big AFC West game. But the Chiefs have a bit of a cushion still, after Mahomes’ heroics.

Patrick Mahomes comes up big

Mahomes has already shown a knack for coming up big at the end, even if he’s held down early. He did that earlier this season on a Monday night at Denver, and he did it Sunday.

The Ravens did a good job against Mahomes for 3½ quarters. They pressured him well. And in the final minutes, they needed to make one more play to get a huge road upset.

After the Ravens took a 24-17 lead late, the Chiefs were down to their last play. A third-and-3 pass to Ware lost a yard. Then a false start before fourth down pushed them back again. Then on fourth-and-9 with the game on the line, Mahomes made an amazing pass, rolling right and throwing back across the field to Hill for the 48-yard gain. Given the circumstances, it’s hard to find a much better throw. Williams scored a fourth-down touchdown with 53 seconds left on a short pass from Mahomes.

The Chiefs had a shot to win in regulation. Justin Houston strip-sacked Lamar Jackson in Chiefs territory. The Chiefs were content to settle for a long field goal, and two runs up the middle set up a miss by Harrison Butker.

It ended up fine. The Chiefs drove downfield on the first possession of overtime and, with a bit of luck after the Ravens were unable to recover a Mahomes fumble, Butker gave them the lead.

Chiefs get a stop to win

The Chiefs still needed a stop to close out a bit win. Jackson drove the Ravens into Chiefs territory. But the drive stalled and Jackson was sacked for a big loss on second down. He was injured on the play and Robert Griffin III had to come in. Griffin threw incomplete twice, including on a nice fourth-down throw that was knocked away.

The Chiefs were on the ropes, and their lead in the AFC West that they’ve held since beating the Chargers in Week 1 was in jeopardy. But Mahomes made an amazing fourth-down pass to keep them alive. That play might be the difference in who wins the AFC West.

It might also decide who wins MVP this season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made some big plays to pull out an overtime win. (AP)

