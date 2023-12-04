'Thankful to have the opportunity to play SEC football' Highlands' Benke gets UK offer

After a great conversation with @CoachPerry_UK I am excited to say I have received another D1 Offer (PWO) from @UKFootball. Thankful to have the opportunity to play SEC football!! #BBN @vincemarrow @HighlandsFB @HSphire pic.twitter.com/2Kz7sbxOUc — Brody Benke (@BenkeBrody) December 4, 2023

Highlands quarterback Brody Benke is overlooked no more as the senior announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he received a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Kentucky.

Benke led the Bluebirds to a 12-2 season that ended in a close game against rival Cooper in the Class 5A semifinals. In his senior campaign, Benke threw for over 1,800 yards and ran for 1,176 yards. He was solid not just in yardage but in scoring as well, throwing for 26 touchdowns and running for 23 scores. He added six more touchdowns as a receiver and ends his high school career with 96 touchdowns to his name.

"I am excited to say I have received another DI offer (PWO) from @UKFootball. Thankful to have the opportunity to play SEC football," he wrote in his post.

Brody Benke scholarship offers include Findlay and Wofford

A multi-sport athlete, and a versatile football player, Benke previously received offers from the University of Findlay and Division I Wofford. Benke received his PWO offer from Kentucky Wildcats senior offensive analyst Mark Perry after Perry visited Highlands High School.

A preferred walk-on offer means Benke has a guaranteed roster spot if he chooses to attend UK next fall, but he is not offered financial assistance at this time. The Wildcats are part of the SEC East and finished the 2023 season with an overall record of 7-5 and a conference record of 3-5. The team will play Clemson in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29, 2023.

Should Benke accept that offer, he would be in good Bluebird quarterback company. Former Highlands quarterbacks Jared Lorenzen and Patrick Towles had successful college careers with the Wildcats.

