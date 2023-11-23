Thankful for holiday football: Somerset Berkley nips Central High in first meeting

SOMERSET — On the eve of Thanksgiving, the Somerset Berkley and Rhode Island's Central High football teams had a lot to be grateful for.

The Raiders and Knights did not have a turkey day opponent until mid-August when the two teams signed a pact to play the day before the big feast for the first time.

On Wednesday, SBR and Central both put on a show in a contest that came down to the final drive.

"We thought we would not have an opponent this year," said Raiders' Finnian Bjork said following SBR's 26-22 win. "Thanks to Central High. They were great for coming out. It was a great game."

Somerset Berkley's Finnian Bjork tackled by Central High's Niesiah Bentil and Michael Toure during Wednesday's pre-Thanksgiving Day game at Somerset Berkley Regional High School November 22, 2023.

With the win, SBR ends its season at 8-3. The Raiders still have an outside chance of sharing the South Coast Conference Blue title if Old Rochester falls to Apponequet on Thanksgiving Day."

"I'm not happy we lost to Old Rochester early but we'll come back next year," said Bjork, who finished with a touchdown catch, a fumble recovery and an interception that sealed the win.

Central quarterback Avani Rodrigues said he never had a chance to play on Thanksgiving.

"It felt good to be out there and Somerset Berkley has a good environment here," said Rodrigues. "We came out here trying to do the best we could so tomorrow we have a big feast."

Central's Avani Rodrigues throws a touchdown pass during Wednesday's pre-Thanksgiving Day game at Somerset Berkley Regional High School November 22, 2023.

Raiders senior running back Ethan Santos went over the 1,000-yard mark on the season. He finished the day with a game-high 132 yards rushing on 21 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns.

"Tonight was very good competition," Santos said, "I don't like winning over and over again. It actually felt good to have a game at the end of the year where we did not know if we were going to win. Everyone is in the game, no one is chilling out and we played our best."

Central High head coach Michael Washington said Wednesday's game was another opportunity for kids to play some football.

"This week was tough and we only had 14 kids on Monday," Washington said. "Just from a preparation standpoint, it was tough to get our kids up for the game. But the guys fought hard. All of our games this year were like this, one possession and one last [drive]. I'm happy the seniors got a chance to play whether they take it for granted or not. I know they'll look back at this game and really appreciate it."

Somerset Berkley coach Nick Freitas disputes a call during Wednesday's pre-Thanksgiving Day game at Somerset Berkley Regional High School November 22, 2023.

The Raiders scored on their first three possessions to take a 20-0 lead. Santos, Bjork and Sam Grew (26 yards) each scored touchdowns, enabling the host to jump out to a fast start. But Rodrigues took the Knights (3-8) downfield just before halftime, connecting with Michael Toure for a 13-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 20-6 . Rodrigues converted the 2-point conversion.

In the second half, Hayden Teasdale forced a fumble that Bjork recovered. The turnover led to Santos' second score of the game to make the score 26-8.

Rodrigues tossed his second touchdown — a 24-yard touchdown to Damarion Kyne — and added his second 2-point try. to cut the margin to 26-16. Things got closer on the following drive when the Knights blocked a punt and Jatan White took the recovery all the way down to SBR 3. Moments later, Rodrigues took it for the score to make it a 26-22 game.

Central High had one last grasp but Bjork tipped a pass and intercepted it with under two minutes to play.

"They play every team ridiculously tough," Raiders head coach Nick Freitas said. " They don't go away. I tip my cap to them. We played a pretty good game. We made some mistakes but did not bend and break. We made the plays when we needed to. Overall, great season. I couldn't be happier."

SBR was presented with its first, nameless trophy in the newest rivalry against Central High after the game.

"It's been a great season and happy with the way it went," Raiders quarterback Derek Baliko said. "I wish it was Case and we got to play on Thanksgiving. But I'm just happy we got a game and home win."

