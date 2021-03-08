Thank you, Terez

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo Sports' national columnist Dan Wetzel, NFL editor Al Toby and producer Brett Rader to remember the life & legacy of Terez Paylor, who passed away unexpectedly last month.

Though his time with us was tragically cut short, we share the behind-the-scenes stories that paint the portrait of a life well lived; a kid from Detroit who lived his dream to become one of the most beloved national journalists, covering the sport he devoted his life to.

LINKS:

Charles on what it meant to work alongside Terez.

Our colleague Henry Bushnell on the life of Terez Paylor.

Support the Terez A. Paylor Scholarship at Howard University:

1. Give online at: https://giving.howard.edu/givenow

Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor.

Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

2. Mail a check to:

Howard University, P.O. Box 417853, Boston, MA 02241-7853

Please note that your gift is to the Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.

3. Buy an All-Juice Team tee or hoodie

breakingt.com/terez

All proceeds will directly support the Terez A. Paylor Scholarship

