Thank you Wissam!

A special page in the club's history will be turned this summer. AS Monaco announce the departure of Wissam Ben Yedder, which contract expires on 30 June.

In five seasons and 201 games for the Red & Whites, the French international striker has established himself as one of the club’s all-time top scorers. With 118 goals to his name, Wissam Ben Yedder is simply second on this prestigious list, which is dominated by Delio Onnis (223 goals).

Having arrived in the summer of 2019 following the departure of Radamel Falcao, the France international (19 appearances for Les Bleus) has shown himself to be an outstanding finisher and technician throughout his time on the Rock, with impressive consistency.

Although he scored 19 goals in his first season, which was brought to an abrupt halt in March due to the health crisis, the striker went on to score 22 (2020-21), 32 (2021-22), 25 (2022-23) and 20 in the final 2023-24 season.

Three podiums, one final

At nearly 34 years of age – which he will celebrate on 12 August – the man who has been appointed captain by Niko Kovac will have guided his side to the podium on three occasions (3rd in 2021 and 2022, 2nd in 2024), as well as to the French Cup final (2021), and will have taken part in two Europa League campaigns (8th final in 2022, 16th final in 2023).

“Everyone knows Wissam’s qualities as an exceptional striker with an incredible sense of the game and of scoring goals,” says CEO Thiago Scuro. “What he has done on the pitch over the last five seasons will go down in the Club’s history. We wish him all the best for the future.”

