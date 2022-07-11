'Thank The Good Lord Above': Austin Dillon OK After Tense NASCAR Wreck

After “Life In The Fast Lane” star Austin Dillon was involved in a massive wreck over the weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, he had some polite but choice words for the racer who caused it, Ross Chastain.

Fortunately, Dillon is A-OK after the crash despite it looking pretty nasty and doing some serious damage to his No. 3 race car.

“I’m all good. Thank the good Lord above,” Austin said in an interview with NASCAR after the race. “Actually, the hits weren’t that bad at that impact. My belt got me pretty good near the groin there but you know …”

The impact happened during Lap 91 when Chastain’s car hit the back of Martin Truex Jr.’s. This caused Truex to spin out, hitting Chastain and a number of other cars, including those of Joey Logan and Kyle Busch, according to Sporting News. Dillon was hit in the fracas, with most of the damage to his car happening when he hit the wall. The crash knocked Dillon, Chris Buescher, and B.J. McLeod out of the race while Chatain was able to make minimum speed.

A huge wreck collects multiple drivers at @amsupdates. pic.twitter.com/sGbNq5aY3C — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2022

“Unfortunately we got our car better right there and it looks like we were just a casualty of Ross Chastain once again,” Dillon said, throwing some clear shade at Chastain, who has been responsible for more than his fair share of wrecks lately.

“We’ve got to keep on keeping on, working each week to get better to hit victory lane,” Dillon continued. “I told myself we were going to race hard all day. It wasn’t one of those things where I want to ride in the back and be there at the end, but when you’ve got guys like him out there wrecking half the field, you might as well actually take a different strategy sometimes.”

Fortunately, in true Austin Dillon fashion, he didn’t get hung up on the negativity. Instead, he just moved on and focused on what he and his team at Richard Childress Racing can do to improve in the future.

“It’s a lot of fun racing, the cars are hard to drive and you’ve got to make them drive better when it’s hot like this, and I thought we did a good job making my car get to the bottom and were making some headway and then got caught up in the wreck,” he concluded.

