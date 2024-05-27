Thank you for everything, Alex!

Thank you for everything, Alex!

25 May 2024 – a day Alex Sandro will not easily forget.

It was a special, unique and, indeed, unforgettable day for the Brazilian: firstly, because his presence - complete with captain's armband – on the field that day was his 327th, making him, alongside Pavel Nedved, the foreign player with the most appearances in Juventus history.

And to top it off – sometimes fate is wonderful – Alex marked the historic occasion with a goal.

Thereafter, as the clock struck 74 minutes, the Allianz Stadium gave him a final, touching and well-deserved standing ovation as he left the pitch. The emotional send-off, from the fans and from all of us, continued later after the match with our President who presented him with a commemorative shirt.

“When the proposal from Juve arrived, I got a thrill, because I was going to play for one of the most important clubs in the world,” said the Brazilian defender a few days ago.

It is a story that has lasted nine years. Nine years in which, together, we lived a thousand experiences, joys, difficulties, hardships and celebrations.

It seems like yesterday, but it's been nine years together, 327 matches played and 12 trophies won.

From today, Alex Sandro is even more a part of our history. Forever.

Congratulations, Alex, and thank you for everything!

Gallery | Best of Alex Sandro