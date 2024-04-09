‘Thank you Cal’ yard sign spotted in front of John Calipari’s Lexington home

As speculation continues to swirl about John Calipari’s presumed exit from Kentucky to Arkansas, a someone left a message for the hall of fame basketball coach in his yard overnight Monday.

A yard sign was spotted in the front yard of Calipari’s Richmond Road home Tuesday morning.

The sign, which was placed on the lawn in front of the house’s black iron gate read, “thank you Cal” and “we love you” with a heart emoji and smiley faces sandwiching the message.

A yard sign thanking University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari sits on the front lawn of his Lexington house, April 8, 2024.

It’s not the first time a sign was placed on or near the University of Kentucky basketball coach’s house. In Jan. 2010 during his first year leading the Cats, and behind stars John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Bledsoe, UK started the season 19-0. UK rose to a No. 1 ranking — the first time since the 2002-03 season — and a congratulatory sign was placed in the median on Richmond Road in front of his nearly 10,000 sq. foot house. Unfortunately they didn’t last long at No. 1, losing the next day at South Carolina.

A sign congratulating UK coach John Calipari and the basketball team on being ranked No. 1 in the polls was placed in the median in front his Richmond Road house Jan., 25, 2010.

Calipari is rumored to be taking the vacant men’s basketball head coach job at the University of Arkansas. A formal announcement of the decision could come as early as Tuesday.

Calipari was spotted walking his dog along Richmond Road Monday afternoon by a WKYT reporter. Calipari declined to provide a comment when asked.

John Calipari walking his dog along Richmond Rd this afternoon. Declines to give a comment to Kentucky fans.



"No, I don't, I'm walking my dog right now."@WKYT pic.twitter.com/J8yIndZmox — Lee K. Howard ️ (@HowardWKYT) April 8, 2024

Kentucky basketball’s record under John Calipari

UK advanced to four Final Fours and won the 2012 national championship during Calipari’s first six seasons in charge of the program. But it’s been nine years since the Wildcats last made it to the Final Four, losing to Wisconsin in the 2015 national semifinals to finish with a 38-1 record.

Calipari, who turned 65 years old in February, has an overall record of 410-123 in 15 seasons as Kentucky’s coach. He is the longest-tenured UK coach since Adolph Rupp, who led the program from 1930 to 1972.

Herald-Leader report Ben Roberts contributed to this report.

A yard sign saying, “Thank you Cal” and “ We love you” with a heart emoji was placed on the front lawn of UK basketball coach John Calipari’s Richmond Road house.

