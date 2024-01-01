‘Thank you Bo;’ Duck fans give outpouring of love to Bo Nix after final game as a Duck

There were some mixed reactions back in December of 2021 when Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced that he would be transferring to the Oregon Ducks.

A little more than two years later, there was no uncertainty when it came to feelings regarding Nix.

As the Oregon QB walked off of the field for the final time in an Oregon uniform at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, a 45-6 win over the Liberty Flames, Duck fans had an outpouring of emotional gratitude to No. 10, who will go down as one of the best passers in Oregon history. After breaking endless records in Eugene, and finishing among the top Heisman candidates in 2023, it’s clear that Nix left his mark with the Ducks.

As you would expect, the love on social media was abundant for Nix as he took his curtain call Monday afternoon. Here’s just a sample of what Duck fans were saying to Nix to send him off.

Bo Nix curtain call. Oregon legend. pic.twitter.com/phqgwQCpkt — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 1, 2024

Bo Nix curtain call.

Thank you Bo! pic.twitter.com/X5voEGZmnw — ☘️LegalizeQuack☘️ (@Legalize_Quack) January 1, 2024

Bo Nix walk off interview. "I couldn't wait for this game… I think it just summed everything up with my college career. I wouldn't have been here without those guys, so it was the least I could do to show my appreciation. On playing for Oregon: "It's one of the best decisions… pic.twitter.com/O5xfUMVOKw — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) January 1, 2024

Loved watching Bo Nix at Oregon, will go down as one of the best Ducks ever, what a wild CFB career. — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) January 1, 2024

“Dad what was Bo Nix like at Oregon.” pic.twitter.com/dgmjm5A3Xk — Dru (@UnspheredComb6) January 1, 2024

Bo Nix's parents are emotional after he subs out of his final game for Oregon 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/g8IxpGn1ad — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2024

Bo Nix’s college career is officially over. 113 Passing TDs

15,353 Passing Yards

1,613 Rushing Yards

38 Rushing TDs

#3 in Heisman Voting (2023)

Single Season completion record (2023)

Most career starts

Oregon single season Passing TD record (2023)

Oregon single season Passing… pic.twitter.com/j1uHdPqYCH — College Football Report (@CFBRep) January 1, 2024

Bo Nix, cheers kid. Well done! pic.twitter.com/zXr337aR0l — Auburn Alan (@SarcasmAndMore) January 1, 2024

Bo Nix’s parents were absolutely precious in that moment. So sweet. — emilyetaylor (@emilyetaylor23) January 1, 2024

I was really wrong about Dan Lanning's decision to acquire Bo Nix and Bucky. Both were certified ballers. — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) January 1, 2024

Not sure how anyone could dislike Bo Nix. Just a great all around person. — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) January 1, 2024

I can’t stand Oregon but mad respect to Bo Nix for playing in the #FiestaBowl today pic.twitter.com/BJnIsUNpZa — Brian (@TrueBlueBYU1984) January 1, 2024

Thank you Bo Nix pic.twitter.com/ZHHTuov7Vf — Austin 🦆 (@deviousduck_) January 1, 2024

What a way for Bo Nix to go out. Began it leading Auburn to a comeback win over Oregon. Ends it leading Oregon to a NY6 win. — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) January 1, 2024

Last half ever watching Bo Nix in the Oregon green and yellow ever! pic.twitter.com/rqxFCuxo6l — GoDucksWTD! (@GoDucksWTD4EVER) January 1, 2024

If that's the last play of Bo Nix's collegiate career, what an exclamation point. What a gift he's been for the Oregon football program. What a player, what a leader, what a man. #GoDucks — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) January 1, 2024

Mirror mirror on the wall, Bo Nix gave us ducks his all. Love you, Bo. Thank you 💚💛🦆 pic.twitter.com/A22tQl3tU8 — Coach Meg 🥎 (@MegaQuack24) January 1, 2024

🚨THIS JUST IN🚨#Ducks superstar quarterback, Bo Nix, is being evaluated for a long-term medical condition. Oregon doctors believe ‘he got that dawg in him.’ A recovery from this condition is unknown and he might have to deal with it for the rest of his life. pic.twitter.com/vUywHUmnWb — RC (@ryancconnell) January 1, 2024

The last collegiate Bo Nix pass pic.twitter.com/j9ZW8fkTmp — Spencer's Jerkin' Jerky (@jerkinjerky) January 1, 2024

Bo Nix left a legacy at two schools. Nice sendoff for him. https://t.co/7m1572ntel — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 1, 2024

Did I just see BO NIX take his curtain call??? pic.twitter.com/XQNyCbfraF — Perry (@PSS_941) January 1, 2024

I think it's really cool that Bo Nix played in the Fiesta Bowl. Not a criticism of anyone who opted out, but it's good to see that he felt connected enough to his teammates to want to be out there for them. The Oregon QB also threw for 363 yards and 5 TDs today. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 1, 2024

When players present themselves to you, it’s your duty to root for them. Bo Nix this season was that player for me and I rooted for his success every game. He broke countless records for not just Oregon football, but the NCAA. Thank you 2023-24 Bo Nix, I’m am forever grateful pic.twitter.com/ybewIOLZCe — logan lewandowski (@logan_lewan4) January 1, 2024

Bo Nix leaves the field for the last time as a Duck and was met by his brother Tez Johnson as he got to the sideline. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ipBZoEXtTs — Dusty Harrah (@Dusty_Harrah) January 1, 2024

What a career Bo Nix🦆 can’t wait to see what you can do in the NFL! Forever grateful you came to Oregon💚💛 pic.twitter.com/SOs47q68UB — Dylan (@Dylann32_) January 1, 2024

How can you not love Bo Nix pic.twitter.com/NcRMild9jv — Saul (@realSaul_Galvan) January 1, 2024

Love Bo Nix forever. I’ll always hate that he had to go somewhere else to get his flowers, but he deserves all of them and more 🥺❤️ — Merry Tyler Poor 🎄 (@marytylerpoor) January 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire