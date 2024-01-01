Advertisement

‘Thank you Bo;’ Duck fans give outpouring of love to Bo Nix after final game as a Duck

Zachary Neel
·5 min read

There were some mixed reactions back in December of 2021 when Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced that he would be transferring to the Oregon Ducks.

A little more than two years later, there was no uncertainty when it came to feelings regarding Nix.

As the Oregon QB walked off of the field for the final time in an Oregon uniform at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, a 45-6 win over the Liberty Flames, Duck fans had an outpouring of emotional gratitude to No. 10, who will go down as one of the best passers in Oregon history. After breaking endless records in Eugene, and finishing among the top Heisman candidates in 2023, it’s clear that Nix left his mark with the Ducks.

As you would expect, the love on social media was abundant for Nix as he took his curtain call Monday afternoon. Here’s just a sample of what Duck fans were saying to Nix to send him off.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire