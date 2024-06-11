‘Thank you AC Milan’ – Nsiala bids farewell after Rangers move was confirmed

Clinton Nsiala has thanks Ignazio Abate and AC Milan for helping him grow as a player after his departure from the club was announced yesterday.

At 20 years old, Nsiala has decided to leave Milan to take the next step in his career, despite a contract extension being offered to him. Clubs like Monza, Empoli, Hamburger SV and Stuttgart were all keen, per reports.

However, it is Rangers that have won the race, as they confirmed on their official website yesterday. Nsiala is attracted by the prospect of playing for a club that could feature in the next Champions League and by getting more first team minutes.

The centre-back posted on Instagram to announce his goodbye to the Rossoneri in what is an emotional message, thanking the club and above all Abate.

“It’s time to say goodbye to this team, I’m doing it after three years of personal and professional growth. A team that became family and took me as a child and now leaves me as a man,” he said

“A team and a coach who believed in me until the end. Speaking of coaches, Ignazio Abate if I am what I am today besides my feet and hard work, it’s all because of you who always believed in me and continue to do so.

“Proud to wear the AC Milan shirt. Thank you for the support. Thank you AC Milan. The journey continues.”