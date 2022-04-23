Thanasis Antetokounmpo throws down a highlight-reel dunk and Giannis' reaction is must-see late in the Bucks' blowout playoff win

Typically Giannis Antetokounmpo is on all the highlight reels for a play during a Milwaukee Bucks game and older brother Thanasis is the one showing his amazement from the bench.

But Friday night the roles were reversed during the Bucks' 111-81 blowout victory in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Bulls. It was big brother Thanasis, 29, who had everyone dropping their jaws and Giannis who couldn't contain his joy.

The outcome of the game was long decided as all the starters from both teams had been pulled early in the fourth quarter with the Bucks in complete control.

During that time, the play was pretty uneven for the Bucks and Bulls. New Bucks point guard Luca Vildoza and Thanasis changed that.

With the Bucks up by 30 with just over 2 minutes 30 seconds left, the rookie Vildoza, who was receiving his first NBA minutes for the Bucks after being acquired late in the season, made a behind-the-back pass to Thanasis as he cruised into the lane. Thanasis caught the ball near the left corner, took one dribble along the baseline and with a full steam ahead threw down a dunk over Bulls forward Patrick Williams.

Just as the play was happening, ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy wondered why the game was still going on. The white towel had been thrown after all.

Well, this is the reason. And Giannis and Pat Connaughton's reaction was worth it as well.

A dime from Luca & the finish from Thanasis!! pic.twitter.com/NlHHPqTHOf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 23, 2022

Twitter — at least Bucks Twitter — loved it and were quick to point out comments that Williams made about preparing for Giannis leading up to Game 2.

"Same as you get ready for anybody else," Williams said via Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports in Chicago. "First of all, don’t be scared. I feel like a lot of people in this league are scared or nervous to guard guys like that. … He puts his pants on the same way I do. He’s good, but he’s not God.”

Thanasis must have been listening.

Thanasis, however, puts his pants on differently. https://t.co/l7RAr9oGdl — Alex Strouf (@alex_strouf) April 23, 2022

Patrick Williams on Giannis Antetokounmpo: "I feel like a lot of people in this league are scared or nervous to guard guys like that... He puts his pants on the same way I do. He's good, but he's not God."



Thanasis Antetokounmpo on Patrick Williams 👇pic.twitter.com/wRbrwUSthe — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) April 23, 2022

Patrick Williams: "Giannis is not God"



Thanasis: "You shouldn't say that" pic.twitter.com/ZNgJ4bhjFi — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) April 23, 2022

Let's not forget about the dime that set up the dunk. We won't go this far but hey, let 'em have their moment.

I’ve seen enough Thanasis and Luca is our future backcourt https://t.co/cmUcL5wjUD — GiannisMuse (@GiannisMuse) April 23, 2022

LUCA IS A WIZARD!!! THANASIS SLAM TO BURY THE BULLS! HAHAHAHA — Bucks Nation (@MKEBucksNation) April 23, 2022

Thanasis finished with four points, one assist, one steal and three fouls in nine minutes. His other basket was also a dunk assisted by Vildoza that put the Bucks up 99-64 with 6:38 left.

Thanasis getting some playoff dunks off! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/MuVfHlHsXK — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 23, 2022

The other participant in the plays with Thanasis also had himself a night. Vildoza was making his NBA debut.

The 26-year-old from Argentina was cut by the New York Knicks before the season and he needed surgery on his right foot. Now healthy, the Bucks signed him April 6. He sure made the most of his first minutes donning a jersey in a playoff game for the reigning NBA champions.

Besides his passes to Thanasis, Vildoza drilled a three-pointer late in the game for his first points of his NBA career.

LUCA!!



Luca gets his first bucket as Buck. pic.twitter.com/1ZQgMvcJM7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 23, 2022

Vildoza finished with three points, one rebound, three assists and two steals in eight minutes.

A night to remember for the Bucks, Thanasis and Vildoza.

