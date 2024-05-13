Thanasis Antetokounmpo had surgery to repair a torn Achilles, an injury that usually requires a long recovery

CHICAGO – Thanasis Antetokounmpo had successful surgery on a torn Achilles tendon and has begun the early stage of the rehabilitation process, per a league source.

Antetokounmpo, who will turn 32 years old on July 18, just finished his fifth season with the Milwaukee Bucks and will become an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal last summer.

Details about the nature of the injury have not yet been disclosed. The Athletic originally reported he suffered it.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo was expected to be a big part of the Greek national team’s effort, alongside his younger brothers Giannis and Kostas, to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris. Greece must win a qualifying tournament the week of July 2-7, which many believe would come down to final between Greece and Luka Dončić’s Slovenian team.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo played in 34 games for the Bucks last season, averaging 4.6 minutes per game while shooting 53% from the field overall.

A member of the 2020-21 Bucks championship team, Thanasis Antetokounmpo has played in 196 games in Milwaukee over the last five seasons. Originally drafted by New York in the second round of the 2014 draft, he played two games for the Knicks in 2015-16. He spent three years playing in Spain and Greece before initially signing with the Bucks in 2019.

Antetokounmpo is a wildly popular teammate and fan favorite and known in Greece as “The Elevator” for his prolific leaping ability and thunderous dunks.

Achilles tendon ruptures are one of the most severe injuries a basketball player can suffer, as it often requires a year to return to action. Memphis’ Brandon Clarke suffered a torn Achilles on March 4, 2023, and returned to action on March 27 this year.

Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and Dominique Wilkins are perhaps the most famous NBA players to suffer the injury and return to the court.

