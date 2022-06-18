Thanasis Antetokounmpo exercises player option

Michael Scotto: Sources: Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has exercised his $1.88 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @Jorge Sierra has learned.

Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Thanasis Antetokounmpo stays with the Milwaukee Bucks

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:56 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

5 takeaways from #Bucks general manager Jon Horst’s offseason news conference:

⚕️- health updates on key injuries

🔁 – revisiting the Serge Ibaka deal

🇬🇷 – on Giannis & Thanasis perhaps playing for Greece this summer.

🔝priority?

👨‍🔧- working the draft jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 5:57 PM

Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43

It’s almost time!!!! Let’s goooooooo 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/gSuFvrvtS4 – 1:29 PM

