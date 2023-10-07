Thames River uses big fourth quarter to push past Platt Tech

The 2023 season is a different kind of football experience for Thames River co-op.

Last year during a 10-0 regular season, there was no drama in the fourth quarter, let alone the third, as the Norwich Tech-Grasso Tech-St. Bernard squad outscored opponents by an unconscionable margin of 483-19.This year, because of graduation losses, in-season injuries and players leaving the program, games have been much tighter and in doubt in the second half.

On Friday, TRC experienced the thrill of pulling out a clutch win in the fourth quarter, beating Platt Tech-Milford, 28-18, to improve to 3-2.

The Crusaders led 14-12 in the fourth and gutted out a character-filled, seven-minute drive, culminating in Jonah Eddy's 4-yard TD run with 2:39 left to make it 21-12. Cornerback Matt Pero sealed the big Senior Night win with a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown.

"That's one of my favorite wins," Thames River coach Craig Sylvester said. " I know we went 10-0 and won on Thanksgiving last year. But today we fought from start to end after all of the injuries last week and I'm proud of them. We've had players hurt and players leave, but the seniors have shown leadership and came through today."

Injuries, adversity

The Crusaders featured an offensive powerhouse last year with a two-headed monster running back of 1000-yard runners Seth Cunningham and Ryan Outlow and a 1,000 yard passing game with quarterback Jack Philistin. The runners graduated and Philistin transferred to his hometown New London where he alternates plays at signal caller for the Whalers.

Senior Justin Outlow gave TRC an experienced QB but after a strong start, he suffered a season-ending leg injury. That left Sylvester with a one-dimensional running game with Eddy (13 carries 80 yards, 2 TDs), former receiver Xavier Jackson (13 for 87), and Jayden Millette (9 for 45, TD) running a Wildcat attack.

"My receiving stats are on pause, but I've got to put that aside and focus on the family and the good of the team," Jackson said. "I agree that it's more fun to pull out a game late. You get the full emotion of playing four quarters of football."

Championship drive

Thames struggled to contain Platt Tech's Double Wing running of Kaden Wali (125 yards) and Jermaine Sheppard (100 yards). Clinging to the 14-12 lead, TRC kept the ball for 13 plays and 80 yards before Eddy's second TD run. Platt Tech hurt itself with a 15-yard personal foul on fourth-and-3 at midfield to keep the drive going.

Flag day

Platt Tech (2-3) was penalized 10 times for 105 yards. Thames had four penalties for 50 yards. The Crusaders don\'t care about style points at this point of the season with all the adversity they have endured.

"It's more fun to win this way because it's a battle and more realistic," Eddy said. "The fourth-quarter drive builds character in the lines. We came together as a team in our last home game here. Everybody balled out."

They said it

"I thought about going down after the interception but I saw my guardian angels (Jackson and Eddy) in front of me blocking and kept running down the right side until I got exhausted." - Pero, on his 70-yard pick six

What's next

Thames River has the unenviable task of playing at Killingly next Friday. The Crusaders played another ECC power, Fitch, tough in a 26-7 loss in their opener.

"I'll think about the Killingly game after we watch the film," Sylvester said. "I'm going to enjoy this."

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: 'One of my favorite wins:' Thames River football outlasts Platt Tech