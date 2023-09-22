Thames River’s Outlow voted The Bulletin’s Football Player of the Week.

Thames River’s Justin Outlow has been voted The Bulletin’s Football Player of the Week.

The Crusaders senior quarterback out of St. Bernard High School, gained 80 yards on five carries and scored two touchdowns to lead Thames River to a 33-0 win over Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech.

Outlow also passed for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Thames River hosts Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech tonight at 6 p.m. at Grasso Tech in Groton.

This week’s Football Player of the Week nominees also included Jayden Millette (Thames River), Soren Rief (Killingly), and Tony Navan (Plainfield).

