Thaiu Jones-Bell removed from Alabama football online roster

Reserve receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell is no longer listed on Alabama football's online roster as of Thursday, the first day of preseason practices.

Jones-Bell, however, was listed in the Crimson Tide's 2023 media guide released in PDF form at SEC Media Days in late July.

Jones-Bell has spent the past three seasons with Alabama. The redshirt junior receiver played in four games this past season, finishing with one catch for five yards. Over his tenure with the Crimson Tide, Jones-Bell saw action in 12 games with zero starts while catching four passes for 19 yards and an averaged of 4.8 yards a reception.

His best game came against New Mexico State in 2021 when he caught two passes for 16 yards.

Without Jones-Bell, Alabama still has plenty of receiving depth. It's one of the more compelling battles in camp. Upperclassmen Ja'Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton return, as do some intriguing sophomores such as Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice and Emmanuel Henderson Jr. Newcomer Malik Benson also brings plenty of potential.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL QUARTERBACK BATTLE: Who will start at quarterback for Alabama football? There’s a better question to ask

JOYLESS MURDERBALL: For joyless murderball to return to Alabama football, this player will be vital

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Thaiu Jones-Bell: Alabama football receiver removed from online roster