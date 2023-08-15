Thairo Estrada's RBI double
Thairo Estrada laces a double to right field, allowing Michael Conforto to dart home and trim the Giants' deficit to 8-2 in the 8th inning
"I’m going to be icing down after this."
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-2010 season.
With Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott headed to the AFC East, how does that impact upcoming fantasy drafts?
The Vikings released Dalvin Cook earlier this summer after six seasons with the franchise.
The former NFL star is reportedly asking the court to end the Tuohy family's conservatorship after he was allegedly misled into signing papers as a high school student.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Ezekiel Elliott is headed to the Patriots.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
The NASCAR Cup series stages its annual double-header with the IndyCar series this weekend, with both running on venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
As he sweated his way through his pants, Lucas Glover remained an inspiration to golfers everywhere.
“Every day he’s showing off new shoes.”
The Bears got an exciting 2022 season out of their young quarterback.
Ronaldo is once again a champion.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Saturday's Cowboys at Jaguars game.
Damar Hamlin was on special teams and defense for the Bills on Saturday.
Which coaches will use their starters in the first week of the preseason?
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said he didn’t think Davante Adams' leg injury was “crazy serious.”
Wade lands at an intersection of a historical player with undeniable bona fides while also managing to be a tantalizing “what if” figure.
Cooper is now the early favorite as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with scouts already making him a priority the last two years.