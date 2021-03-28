Thailand kicks off Olympic 'Flag of the Nation' relay run

MMA Weekly

Francis Ngannou wowed the mixed martial arts community with an incredible performance at UFC 260, knocking out Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight championship. But as Ngannou shined in the main event Saturday night, a superfight with Jon Jones looms. "Bones" relinquished the light heavyweight championship in 2020 with intentions to move up to heavyweight and challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship. UFC president Dana White said multiple times that Jones would face the winner of Ngannou vs. Miocic and now that a victor has emerged, the buzz surrounding this potential superfight is palpable. Jones almost immediately reacted to Ngannou's knockout victory by encouraging the UFC to give him a hefty paycheck to fight for the heavyweight belt. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376026372607373317?s=20 Dana White quickly responded to Jones' Twitter call at the UFC 260 post-fight press conference. "If I'm Jon Jones and I'm sitting at home watching this fight, I start [thinking of] moving to 185," White said. White also gave his take on what Jones meant by his tweet. "I can sit here all day and tell you what 'show me the money' means," White said. "You can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?" Jones then answered White's seemingly facetious recommendation to drop down to the middleweight division. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376031643450765317?s=20 White was then made aware of the previously mentioned tweet at the post-fight press conference and responded again to Jones. "I like it, that sounds serious then Jon," he said. White then doubled down. "Call Hunter [Campbell] right now," he said. "We can make that fight tonight, Jon. Call Hunter right now." White then claimed Derrick Lewis is the fight to make, appearing to not believe Jones is truly willing to step into the octagon with the new heavyweight king. "Derrick Lewis is the fight to make. But if Jon Jones really wants that fight? Listen, it's one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it," White said. "Do you want the fight? I promise you, we can call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he's gotta do is call and do it. Like I said, it's easy to say you want the fight." Jones then fired off a series of tweets, taking exception to White's comments and asserting that he does want the title shot against Ngannou. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376038574861086726?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376039045264859140?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041516406202369?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041607711973377?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376042155387457539?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376065734145548288?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376066794574675974?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376068108079656961 With all of this transpiring just minutes after Ngannou's coronation as the new king of the heavyweight division, the developments at heavyweight within the next few days or weeks should be very interesting.