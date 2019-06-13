Thailand keeper thanks Carli Lloyd: 'Your words that you told me make me strong'

The conversation around the United States women’s national team has populated around what fans and analysts think about a 13-0 win against Thailand in which each and every goal was celebrated as if it were nil-nil.

Members of the USWNT spoke the following day about the criticism, including Alex Morgan noting she’s “happy just ignoring” it all, and former players took to outlets to share their support or disappointment.

Few have heard from Thailand’s side until its goalkeeper took to Twitter early Thursday morning to thank Carli Lloyd for what transpired after the final whistle.

Lloyd consoles Thailand keeper after 13 goals

Carli Lloyd went over to Thailand goalkeeper Sukanya Chor Charoenying immediately after the final whistle to lend her support. She told the New York Times she wasn’t sure if the Thai player could understand her, but Lloyd gave her encouraging words anyway and the two walked off the pitch together.

#WWCTelemundo ¡Buen gesto! de @alexmorgan13 que consuela a su rival que llora tras la goleada recibida. pic.twitter.com/yXefmedSQ2 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 11, 2019

“Thailand’s goalkeeper [Sukanya Chor Charoenying] had some good saves, and in the first half their team was organized,” Lloyd said during the postgame conference. “Hopefully they continue to hold their heads high.”

It was the most goals in a tournament game, and Chor Charoenying played all 90 minutes with eight saves.

Thailand keeper thanks Lloyd

Thailand is ranked 34th in the world by FIFA and is in its second World Cup following an appearance in 2015. The team came into the tournament having lost 11 of its last 12 matches.

Chor Charoenying, 31, was expected to be a backup behind Waraporn Boonsing but got the start in the first game. While most expected a score around 6-0, it snowballed in the second half.

The 5-foot-5 keeper took to Twitter on Thursday and thanked Lloyd for the kind words she shared.

Thanks so much, Lloyd. Your words that you told me make me strong. Keep going for this tournament and so on.firstly, I felt dispointment in worst situation but this is the biggest experience in mylife.☺️☺️☺️🇹🇭❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BdFxbc0GgW — ช.ผลิตค้าบ😜😜 (@chor_1987) June 13, 2019

"Thanks so much, Lloyd. Your words that you told me make me strong. Keep going for this tournament and so on. Firstly, I felt disappointment in worst situation but this is the biggest experience in my life.”

Lloyd shared the post with further encouragement.

All you can do is give it your best each and every day. Keep fighting and never give up!! Still 2 more games to play. 😊 https://t.co/pFW4wEK8Nb — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) June 13, 2019

Thailand and the U.S. only met once, a 9-0 win in 2016 by the Americans in which “walking protest” Megan Rapinoe knelt for the national anthem despite U.S. Soccer’s wishes.

The U.S. will play Chile on Sunday in the second game of the group stage. Thailand will face Sweden, the other favorite out of Group F that defeated Chile, 2-0.

United States forward Carli Lloyd and Thailand goalkeeper Sukanya Chor Charoenying continued their kind words on Twitter after the 13-0 win by the US. (Photo by Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports)

