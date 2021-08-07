Thai police deploy water canons, tear gas to quell anti-government protesters

Thai police on Saturday fired water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets into a crowd of anti-government protesters calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha over his handling of the coronavirus, AP reports.

Driving the news: Demonstrators, who were part of the student protest group Free Youth, threw rocks, bottles and shot fireworks during the confrontation at an army base where Prayuth lives, per AP.

Five people were hospitalized, including three police officers, per AP.

COVID-19 cases are spiking and the health care system is increasingly stretched to the limit, per AP.

Thailand reported a record high of 21,379 confirmed cases on Saturday, with 191 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus case tracker.

Protesters asked for part of the budget for the monarchy and the military to be redirected into the country's pandemic response.

