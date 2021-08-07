Thai anti-govt protesters clash with police

More than a thousand anti-government protesters clashed with police in Bangkok on Saturday (August 7),

as they demonstrated against what they said was the government's failure to handle coronavirus outbreaks and its impact on the economy.

About 100 police officers in riot gear sealed off a road near Victory Monument in the capital and used water cannon, tear gas, and rubber bullets to stop a march toward Government House, the office of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Police say the protesters were violent.

"People aren't getting vaccines yet. We want Prayuth to resign because we want the economy to develop. We don't have jobs and income, so we have no choice but to protest."

Dozens of protesters were seen being carried away on motorcycles and in ambulances. The Erawan Emergency Medical Centre said at least two civilians and three officers had been injured. Roughly 6% of Thailand's population of more than 66 million has been fully vaccinated.

Gatherings of more than five people are currently banned,

and most of the country, including Bangkok, is under lockdown with a night-time curfew.