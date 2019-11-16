Thaenrat, Flacco lead Towson past William & Mary, 31-10

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) -- Yeedee Thaenrat rushed for a career-high 158 yards, Tom Flacco threw two touchdown passes and Towson defeated William & Mary 31-10 on Saturday.

Thaenrat's touchdown, a 3-yard run, capped a 7-play, 85-yard opening drive for the Tigers (7-4, 4-3 Colonial). William & Mary (4-7, 2-5) answered with a field goal before Towson scored the next 24 points, including TD passes of 6 and 9 yards from Flacco to Shane Leatherbury.

William & Mary's touchdown came on a 15-yard fumble return by Tyler Crist and the Tribe were held to 276 yards of offense. Kane Everson caught six passes for 109 yards.

Flacco, the brother of longtime NFL quarterback Joe Flacco, completed 20 of 29 passes for 191 yards.