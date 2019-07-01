With Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky on board, here's what the Bulls roster looks like originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Bulls likely aren't done yet in free agency, but their 2019-20 roster is beginning to take shape. After adding Thaddeus Young on a reported three-year deal on Sunday night, the Bulls were up bright and early and added point guard Tomas Satoransky in a sign-and-trade with the Washington Wizards.

Here's where the Bulls' roster stands for now. Ryan Arcidiacono still has his qualifying offer from the Bulls and could be back if no other team offers him a deal. Or, the Bulls could rescind the qualifying offer by July 13 and part ways with him. The Bulls also still have their full $4.8 Mid-Level Exception to use.

PG: Tomas Satoransky, Kris Dunn, Coby White

SG: Zach LaVine, Denzel Valentine, Antonio Blakeney

SF: Otto Porter, Chandler Hutchison

PF: Lauri Markkanen, Thaddeus Young

C: Wendell Carter Jr., Cristiano Felicio, Daniel Gafford









Point guard

The Bulls identified Satoransky as their target and got him with a healthy three-year, $30 million deal. He can play off the ball and has excellent size at 6-foot-7, but his main traits will be initiating offense as the lead point guard. He played really well after John Wall suffered his season-ending injury, and 10 different times he logged double-digit assists for the Wizards. He's a solid defender with good length, too.

Dunn is the clear backup at this point but there's still a rotation spot for him. Satoransky's ability to play off the ball, as well as Coby White's catch-and-shoot ability, mean Dunn should find playing time as the backup point guard. He'll have to buy in to the role - admittedly a tough ask after being a top-5 pick just 3 years ago - but he's proven he can post solid numbers without Zach LaVine, so maybe a move to the second unit will suit him best. There are also reports that the Bulls are looking to deal Dunn, but he's here for now.

White has a path to playing time because he's able to play off the ball. He's third on the depth chart here because he's 19 years old and hasn't played a minute of professional basketball, but it's easy to see where he fits in next season as a guard who can push pace and attack the basket, or set up on the perimeter if he's playing with one of Satoransky or Dunn.

Shooting guard

LaVine is well on his way to becoming an All-Star and should see a small jump in efficiency now that he won't be asked to take on such a heavy burden offensively. Satoransky was the perfect point guard for Bradley Beal - a low-usage, pass-heavy guard who can spot up without the ball in his hands - and Beal enjoyed a career year alongside him. Don't expect LaVine to put up Beal-like numbers, but he'll enjoy playing alongside Satoransky.

It's anyone's guess as to how Valentine will return from reconstructive ankle surgery that cost him all of last season. He wasn't exactly an athletic freak prior to the surgery, so questions about how well he can move and jump will linger until we see results. If he can provide spot-up shooting, passing in the halfcourt and isn't a liability defensively, the Bulls will be thrilled.

Blakeney's contract was guaranteed through this season, and it's really the only reason he's still here. The White and Satoransky addition, along with Chandler Hutchison and the return of Valentine, mean Blakeney will be used for garbage minutes and nothing else.

Small forward

Porter shot the lights out in the limited time he spent with the Bulls post-trade and pre-shoulder injury. While no one expects him to shoot nearly 49% on 5.3 triples per game next season, but Porter certainly looked like the player who lit it up in 2017 and 2018 in Washington. He posted solid two-man lineup numbers with Satoransky and should only benefit from having a driving, pass-first point guard on the floor. It could be a big season for No. 22.

Hutchison didn't show all that much in his rookie season, and he's already 23 years old. But with the Bulls having little depth on the wing - depending on how they fill out the rest of the roster - he'll have a significant role. He'll need to improve his shot taking and shot making. While he showed an ability to get to the rim and finish in transition, his halfcourt game has a lot of holes. Playing his more natural small forward position from the get-go should help.

Power forward

The sky's the limit for Markkanen entering his third season. He didn't exactly have a breakout campaign a year ago, but we'll chalk part of that up to the elbow injury that cost him 10 weeks at the start of the season. That scary fatigue episode late in the season seems to be behind him, so he'll enter his third year as the No. 2 scoring option and someone who could really blossom in a more versatile role. He'll likely see some time at center, especially with the Thaddeus Young signing in free agency.

Young's best playing days are behind him but he's still an efficient two-way forward who's as reliable as they come. He hasn't missed a game due to injury in his team's last 193 contests (he sat out Game 82s in both 2018 and 2019 for the Pacers, the only contests he missed in that span). He's a lock for 12 points and 6 rebounds per night while also providing an all-important locker room presence for this young Bulls team. Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. have a great mentor in Young.

Center

Carter showed flashes in the 44 games he appeared in during his rookie season. He's got things to work on, but that's completely understandable for a 20-year-old center. The Bulls will hope he can extend his range in Year 2 - he made just 20 of 71 shot past 16 feet (28.1%) and he'll need to limit his fouls. But everything is there for Carter to be the center of the future and the foundation of the Bulls' defense.

Gafford has work to do before he's ready to contribute to an NBA offense, but the Bulls could do worse than letting him and Kris Dunn run pick-and-roll action on the second unit. Gafford is a solid interior defender but will need to improve his footwork and quickness so he isn't beat on switches and shots from the perimeter. He's 6 months older than Carter but is much more a project at this stage in his career.

Who knows if the Bulls were looking for takers, but no one bit on Felicio's contract. He won't play much, if at all, as long as the frontcourt remains healthy.