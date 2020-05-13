Thaddeus Moss' explanation for signing with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent is pretty simple.

They called him first.

That's what he told reporters on a video conference call Wednesday. He also confirmed he received interest from the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals.

Thaddeus Moss says the Bengals and Patriots were also interested in signing him after the draft. He chose the Redskins because they called first. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 13, 2020

Moss coming to the Patriots would've made for a good story. His father, Randy Moss, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who had a great career with the Patriots as a wide receiver. He tallied an NFL record 23 touchdown receptions from former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the 2007 season.

The younger Moss played at LSU last season and caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns for the national title-winning Tigers. His quarterback was Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bengals. So, that probably explains the Cincinnati's interest in Moss.

The Patriots could've selected Moss in the draft but they instead chose UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi and Virginia Tech's Dalton Keene in the third round.

Thaddeus Moss reveals why he signed with Redskins despite Patriots, Bengals interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston