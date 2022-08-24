Thaddeus Moss not expected to be punished for low block on Kayvon Thibodeaux

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss created an uproar during his team’s second preseason game against the New York Giants.

By now, most fans probably know about the massive outbreak of opinions and analysis after Moss went low for a block on Kayvon Thibodeaux. That resulted in an injury for the high-profile rookie and he’ll miss two or more weeks with a sprain.

But what fans probably noticed about that uproar was former and even a handful of current players saying it was a totally legal play. Giants coaches after the game even agreed that indeed, they coach their own guys to do that.

So it should come as no shock to hear that according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, there’s no expected punishment coming Moss’ way:

A very unfortunate play and result, but even with the updated rules, this is a legal block. No discipline coming. https://t.co/Al5ILo7PjH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2022

Granted, we can debate all day whether the league should modify the current rules to better protect defenders, too. But given that this is the game they play right now, Moss shouldn’t see any fine letters.

