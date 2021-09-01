Thaddeus Moss, Darius Hodge and biggest Bengals 53-man roster surprises

The Cincinnati Bengals unveiled the initial 53-man roster to comply with the NFL’s deadline and in doing so, created a handful of surprises in the process.

From unexpected names making the final roster to shocking cuts and more, some of the details and names moved around fall into the shocker category.

While the 53 will still change from here, there are several surprises worth looking at right now.

Darius Hodge and Jalen Davis make it

Make no mistake -- Hodge on the edge and Davis at corner played their tails off this preseason. But it's still a genuinely nice surprise to see that recognized as they secured spots on the 53. Hodge is a great undrafted story who could see first-team reps and Davis has been working hard to earn such a spot and could see notable time, too. It's also nice to see the coaching staff isn't stuck with its guys and will allow surprises.

Thaddeus Moss misses

It's a little surreal to see Moss miss. He has the LSU-Burrow storyline going for him and appeared to have a strong showing in the base offense in practices and during games. But the Bengals opted to keep just three tight ends, giving the nod to Mitchell Wilcox thanks to his ability on special teams. That's understandable for a third tight end, but Moss could go elsewhere now.

7 WRs

The big three and Auden Tate weren't going anywhere. But it was hard to see if the Bengals would keep six or seven at wideout. Six would mean keeping more guys at a different spot. Instead, the team opted for seven, giving Trenton Irwin the nod over Trent Taylor and making sure to keep Stanley Morgan Jr. for special teams. It's not easy to see which one might get cut if the team makes an addition elsewhere, either.

Darrin Simmons' influence

The most observant will notice something about seven wideouts and three tight ends with Wilcox over Thadd Moss -- it has Darrin Simmons' fingerprints all over it. Simmons, special teams coordinator, assistant head coach and nearly on his 20th season with the team, gets what he wants during the process of making a 53. He wanted Wilcox and Morgan for his units and gets them -- and let's just say the man knows what he's doing.

3 RBs

Sure, the Bengals could just call up another running back from the practice squad if something happens to one of the three on the final roster. But seeing just Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Chris Evans is a little surprising given the sheer talent of names like Pooka Williams and Jacques Patrick. They'll for sure try to keep those guys on the practice squad.

Isaiah Prince and the OL youth movement

How about Prince making the final roster? The developmental longshot isn't the first backup tackle (that's Fred Johnson) but he'll get a chance to stay and work. And the immediate backup guards are rookies D'Ante Smith and Jackson Carman. The time is now for rookie Frank Pollack understudies.

