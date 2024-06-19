Théo Hernandez could be a potential doubt for France against The Netherlands with muscle pain

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Théo Hernandez (26) missed France training on Wednesday with muscle pain in his gluteal muscle. The AC Milan left-back trained away from the rest of the Les Bleus squad and focused on working on his fitness by training on a bike.

Hernandez is not the only potential fitness doubt for Didier Deschamps to contend with against the Netherlands. William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano, who both started the opening match of the tournament against Austria, were also both absentees from training on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappé also missed France training on Wednesday after breaking his nose against Austria. If Théo Hernandez is to miss Les Bleus’ second match of EURO 2024 against the Dutch, Ferland Mendy is likely to replace him in the starting lineup. However, Deschamps has also utilised his Real Madrid teammate Eduardo Camavinga at left-back so the midfielder could also present another option to the France boss.

GFFN | Liam Wraith