TGN Athlete of the Week: Todd Kauffman

Apr. 10—Hitting the green this past weekend, Goshen junior Todd Kauffman has been awarded The Goshen News' Athlete of the Week award for April 1-7.

Winning 41% of the online fan vote, Kauffman landed the recognition after leading the team in their first competition of the spring season.

Golfing at the Harrison Invite, Kauffman fired a 78 to finish 14th-overall and first among the RedHawks.

He'll be next in action this Saturday at the Goshen Invitational at Black Squirrel Golf Course.

Runner-up: Landon Miller

Fairfield senior Landon Miller finished second in the voting this week, earning 40% of the vote.

Miller was a factor in both the Falcons baseball games this past week. Compiling a 2-of-6 showing from the box, Miller also walked twice while batting in a run and scoring once himself. On the mound, the success continued, throwing four innings and allowing four hits while striking out seven.

Fairfield baseball returns home to face NorthWood Friday.

Also nominated: Braden Kauffman

Westview slugger Braden Kauffman was consistent for the Warriors through a spring break trip to Kentucky and for a pair of games when they returned home.

The senior compiled a 7-of-15 showing in four games last week, slugging two doubles and scoring himself four times. On the year, Kauffman leads the team with a .480 average and a .567 OBP.

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.