TGN Athlete of the Week: NorthWood Girls Tennis

May 1—With a weekend full of individual wins, The Goshen News has awarded NorthWood girls tennis as it's Athlete of the Week for April 22-28.

At the DeKalb Invitational this past Saturday, the Panthers worked around a long day of tennis action to come home as overall champions, winning first at four of the five positions.

Tatum Evers (No. 2 singles) and Gabriela Poblador (No. 3 singles) both went 3-0 on the day with Evers winning 8-4, 8-2, 8-2 in her respective matches. Poblador won 8-0, 8-0, 8-1 on way to the title.

In doubles action, the No. 1 duo of Emery Porter and Kaydence Dumka won 8-0, 8-3, 8-2 as No. 2 doubles partners Maddy Birk and Maggie Steiner won 8-1, 8-0, 8-1. No. 1 singles hitter Britton Jesse won runner-up honors at her position, winning her first two matches 8-4, 8-4 before losing 8-2 in the finals.

The Panthers team picked up 25% of the online voting from this week's fan poll.

Runner-up: Rielyn Goodwin

Finishing second in the voting this week was Northridge softball's Rielyn Goodwin.

Goodwin was awarded 23% of the vote for her time at the plate this past week. The junior batted 9-14, slashing two doubles, one triple and homering once. She also scored six times, driving in three other Raiders to score to assist Northridge in it's 3-1 week.

Also nominated: Madelyn Culp

Fairfield's Madelyn Culp finished third in the voting, receiving 18% of the vote.

Culp led the Falcons at both their duel against West Noble and at LaVille's Lancer Relays. Against West Noble, Culp placed first in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and long jump, settling for second in the high jump. At the Lancer Relays, Culp helped the Falcons win both the long jump relay and high jump relay.

Also nominated: Jace Hershberger

Goshen baseball senior Jace Hershberger picked up 17% of the vote. Hershberger was put in a tight position last week when the pitcher was suddenly taking his third at-bat of his career in a big game against Concord. Against the Minutemen, Hershberger went 2-2 before getting another hit that weekend to bat 3-3 on the week.

Scoring the winning run against Concord, he also commanded on the mound, throwing 7 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run and striking out six.

Also nominated: Ty Brooks

Ty Brooks rounded out the poll this week, also getting 17% of the vote.

The Wawasee pitcher tied a Warrior single-game record with 15 strikeouts against Plymouth. Brooks also batted 4-9 during the week, driving in three and scoring twice himself.

