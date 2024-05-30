TGN Athlete of the Week: Mason Bogan

May 29—With an impactful sectional semifinal showing, NorthWood's Mason Bogan has been named The Goshen News' Athlete of the Week from May 20-27.

The junior played in all three sectional contests leading to the first sectional title for the Panthers since 2018. He batted 3-7, scoring five times, driving in another and taking five walks.

His semifinal showing against Fairfield proved to be the most pivotal to the Panthers hopes. In the narrow 2-1 win, Bogan recovered from giving out six passes to first base by also striking out six in six innings. Against a potent Falcons lineup, the lefty allowed just one run on six hits. He was also 2-3 in the box, locking up the honor this week.

Bogan will next appear Saturday at South Bend Clay when the Panthers take on Bishop Dwenger in the regional round.

Runner-up: Braeden Messenger

When senior Braeden Messenger faced the two-time defending state champion Penn Kingsmen in Saturday's 4A sectional semifinal, the pitcher didn't blink.

Finishing out the complete-game effort in the Minutemen's 4-3 win, Messenger allowed just two earned runs on 10 hits, striking out five.

It was also his effort in the seventh that went a long way to keeping Concord in front. Charging a swinging bunt that drew the runner in from third to tie the game. Messengers' scoop and toss to home helped his catcher make the crucial tag before finishing out the final batter on his 123rd pitch.

Messenger and the Minutemen return to the diamond Saturday, also at South Bend Clay, to face NLC foe Mishawaka in the regional championship.

Also nominated: Kristina Petkova

Qualifying for the state finals, Kristina Petkova had a week to remember to punch her ticket to Bloomington.

Placing first in the 400-meter dash at the Kokomo regional — her first time winning the regional title — the sophomore also set a new school record in the process. Her time of 56.40 was enough to set the new standard.

Petkova will compete this Friday at the state finals at Indiana University Bloomington with a solid chance to place highly, entering as the fifth-best time.

Also nominated: Max Engle

The junior from Westview in Max Engle was sharper than ever on the mound Monday in the Warriors championship match at Eastside.

Throwing all seven innings for the complete game, Engle shut down the Blazers lineup by retiring 19 batters by strikeout. It set a new personal record for lefty, three more than his previous game-high.

In addition to the high strikeouts, Engle punched out the side four times and allowed just one run on one hit, dancing his fastball all over the zone and working with a quick pace.

