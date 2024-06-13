TGN Athlete of the Week: Luke Haarer

Jun. 12—Westview freshman Luke Haarer has been named The Goshen News' Athlete of the Week for the period of June 4 through 9.

This is the final Goshen News' Athlete of the Week award winner for the 2023-24 athletic season. With Haarer's performance shining high above the rest, we've decided to forgo the poll and award the golfer ourselves.

Haarer entered last week's boys golf regional at Stonehenge Golf Course as the No. 1 golfer for the Warriors. Navigating the course and starting at Hole 1, Haarer matched par with an even-71.

Then, after being called back to play Hole 18 one more time to break a tie at the top, the freshman took the runner-up spot after losing the one-hole playoff but still punching a ticket to the state finals as a freshman.

Stay on alert for the final fan poll of the 2023-24 athletic calendar that will help decide TGN's 2024 Athlete of the Spring. That poll will begin Monday at noon and close Wednesday at noon.

