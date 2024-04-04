TGN Athlete of the Week: J.T. Tabor

Apr. 3—In his first start on the mound this season, Northridge's junior baseball player J.T. Tabor has been named The Goshen News' Athlete of the Week for the period of March 25-31.

Tabor fired seven strong innings as the Raiders fell 1-0 against the two-time state champion Penn Kingsmen team. Tabor's seven innings featured just two hits against him, walking three others but striking out 14.

With the game featuring no score through seven, the Kingsmen walked it off in the eighth. Still, it didn't overshadow Tabor's effort on the mound.

He earned 40% of the fan voting featured in the online poll.

Runner-up: Haylee Allen

Wawasee's senior softball player Haylee Allen shined this past week for the Warriors both in the circle and at the plate.

In two wins to start the season, Wawasee utilized Allen's 6-of-8 showing in the box against Lakeland and Elkhart adding six RBIs and scoring twice.

In the pitching department, Allen threw 12 innings between the two wins, allowing 12 hits but striking out 18.

Allen finished with 24% of the voting.

Also nominated: Michael Slabaugh

Fairfield's senior baseball player Michael Slabaugh was also nominated in this week's poll.

Slabaugh batted 9-of-14 in the Falcons three wins this past week. Gathering seven RBIs and scoring five times himself with four extra-base hits, Slabaugh earned 22% of the vote.

Also nominated: Allison DeFreese

Rounding out the poll was Concord's Allison DeFreese.

DeFreese earned first place in four different events in the track contest against Elkhart. In the mid-week meet, DeFreese finished first in the 100-meter dash (13.18), 200-meter dash (27.40), 4X100-meter relay (51.63) and 4X400-meter relay (4:28.07).

