TGN Athlete of the Week: Haylee Allen

May 22—In the closest vote of the 2023-24 season, Wawasee's softball player Haylee Allen has been named The Goshen News' Athlete of the Week for May 13-19.

With just four votes separating first and fourth in this week's online poll, Allen earned the nod with a solid week in the circle.

In a 2-1 week for the Warriors, Allen led the charge from the circle, throwing a combined 13 2/3 innings, finishing with a 2.12 earned-run average. Allen also struck out 18 batters last week before reaching 198 strikeouts on the season following the close to her senior year with a sectional loss to East Noble Tuesday.

Runner-up: Brayden Miller

Fairfield's Brayden Miller runner-up in the online poll this week.

Miller continued his strong play this golf season by firing a 5-under-par 67 at Zollner Golf Course in Angola last weekend during the Northeast Corner Conference championship. Miller's medalist spot helped lead the Falcons to the overall team title as well.

Also nominated: Kyan Miller

Kyan Miller picked Goshen up on the mound this past week with a standout performance to begin the week.

Starting against Wawasee, Miller threw an eight-inning complete game against the Warriors. Limiting the opposition to two hits and one unearned run while punching out 10, Miller helped Goshen win three-straight games to close out the regular season. The RedHawks next play Elkhart in game one of the Penn sectional on Thursday.

Also nominated: Concord's 4X100-meter relay team

The Concord 4X100-meter relay team of Char'rese Breveard, Joseph Moon, Simeon Lake and Jaron Thomas set a new school record at the Goshen sectional last week, clocking in at a time of 42.30 seconds — second overall in the event last Thursday. The team returns for the Goshen regional this Thursday to try and advance to the state finals next week.

Also nominated: Noah Bontrager

Noah Bontrager rounds out the poll this week with another stellar outing on the track this season.

Competing at the East Noble sectionals, the sophomore placed first in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. He also played a role in both the 4X800- and 4X400-meter relay. During that process, Bontrager set the new sectional record in the 1,600 as did the 4X800 team. Bontrager competes next at the boys track regional at Fort Wayne Carroll High School this Thursday.

