TGN Athlete of the Week: Emma Yoder

Jun. 5—Finishing her senior season at the state finals last week, Wawasee track and field's Emma Yoder has been named The Goshen News' Athlete of the Week from May 28 through June 3.

Yoder's postseason included winning both sectional and regional titles in the discus throw before capping her season in Bloomington on Friday at the IHSAA state finals.

The Indiana State commit hovered around 143-feet for the postseason but smashed expectations in Bloomington, tossing the discus 150-feet, 1-inch to place third overall — one place better than her junior campaign.

Runner-up: Brayden Miller

Firing a 1-under par 71 Friday at Meadow Valley Golf Club, Brayden Miller, a junior golfer at Fairfield, won his first career sectional title as an individual — the only participant to shoot below par Friday afternoon.

In addition to the medalist spot, Miller's 71 also helped pave the path for the Falcons advancing as a team, finishing third overall and just six strokes ahead of missing the three-team cut for regionals.

Miller and the Falcons return to the green on Thursday, playing at the Warsaw regional, hosted at Stonehenge GC. A trip to the state finals will be on the line.

Also nominated: Micah Miller

Batting 3-4 and slashing two triples and a double in Westview's 12-1 regional championship win over Eastbrook, senior Micah Miller was sharp from the plate.

Working from the three-spot in the lineup, Miller drove in two runs while also scoring twice himself. To end the game, Miller made a sliding grab in center field to seal the five-inning win for the Warriors second consecutive regional title.

Also nominated: Joey Hauger

After being thrown into a tough position in Saturday's regional contest, Concord sophomore Joey Hauger worked around the bumpy inning to silence the Mishawaka offense in the final four innings.

The sophomore lefty tossed four innings, allowing four unearned runs and striking out three in the relief effort in a big spot to seal up the Minutemen's first regional title in 1995.

Also nominated: Joseph Moon

At a rainy afternoon running of the boys track and field state finals in Bloomington Saturday, Concord senior Joseph Moon finished strong twice.

In a narrow finish to the 100-meter dash, Moon placed seventh with a time of 11 seconds. Then, the senior followed it up with a leg of the 4X100-meter dash, helping the Minutemen placed seventh overall.

