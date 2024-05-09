TGN Athlete of the Week: Emma Walter

May 8—Setting a new school record and finishing first several times last week, Fairfield's Emma Walter has been named The Goshen News Athlete of the Week from April 29 through May 4.

The freshman track and field standout finished first five times last week between the NECC Championship and a midweek battle against Westview.

At the NECC Championships, Walter finished atop the leaderboard in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Her highlight through was breaking the school record in the 100 against Westview, clocking in a new time of 12.55 seconds.

For her performance, Walter earned 32% of the online fan vote.

Runner-up: Noah Norwood

Concord baseball junior Noah Norwood finished second in the voting at 26%.

Norwood's week included the first baseman batting 7-of-17 at the plate, driving in six runs, scoring four times and also drawing four walks.

The steady and versatile week at the dish helped the Minutemen go 5-1 in the six games played, included a trio of conference wins to keep them in the race for the Northern Lakes title.

Also nominated: Jacob Wetzel

Another school record-breaker this past week, Northridge sprinter Jacob Wetzel put his own name on the leaderboard when he broke the school's 200-meter time.

His time of 22.28 set the record and continued a strong individual year for Wetzel.

He earned 17% of the fan vote.

Also nominated: Luke Haarer

Westview golfer Luke Haarer broke through on the greens last week with an impressive 9-hole performance on the road.

Playing at Maxwelton Golf Course, Haarer carded a 6-under-par 30 to set the new school record, also helping the Warriors pick up a pair of conference wins in the process.

Haarer garnered 14% of the vote.

Also nominated: Addie Mast

Rounding out the poll was Fairfield senior tennis player Addie Mast.

Mast had another impactful week around the area. Going a perfect 6-0 last week, Mast's most notable performance feature the senior winning the No. 1 singles champion title at the Angola Invitational over the weekend. The other three wins included a pair inside NECC play and a third over a very talented Goshen squad that possesses another one of the area's best singles players in Landry Schrock.

