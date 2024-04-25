TGN Athlete of the Week: Addison Knisley

Apr. 24—For her performance last week, Northridge softball player Addison Knisley has been named The Goshen News' Athlete of the Week from April 15-21.

Helping Northridge to four straight wins, Knisley was a standout on the mound and at the plate. The junior threw 26 combined innings, allowing six earned runs and striking out 20 batters.

In the box, Knisley batted 8-14 and drove in eight runs for the Raiders which had their best week of the season.

Knisley earned 46% of the online fan vote.

Runner-up: Madison Jones

Fairfield softball freshman slugger Madison Jones had a standout week for the Falcons.

Batting 5-7, Jones slugged four home runs, three of which came in the same game against conference foe Lakeland. The hat trick of homers set a new school record.

Jones received 28% of the vote.

Also nominated: Braeden Messenger

Concord's 4-0 record last week was characterized by several factors, but senior Braeden Messenger's job on the mound set the tone and was the highlight of the week.

Messenger tossed all eight innings of the Minutemen's road conference 2-1 win at NorthWood. The senior allowed just three hits and a run in the seventh while striking out nine Panthers.

Messenger captured 12% of the vote.

Also nominated: Noah Bontrager

The first of two Westview players to be nominated this week was sophomore Noah Bontrager.

Bontrager was awarded 10% of the vote for his stellar performance at the highly competitive Carmel Distance Showcase last Friday.

The second-year runner Bontrager finished fourth overall in the 3200-meter run, shaving 13 seconds off his seeded time to rise through the deep field in Carmel. His time also set a new Westview high school record.

Also nominated: Mason Wire

Senior baseball player Mason Wire rounded out the poll after his 6-13 showing at the dish last week. Wire drove in 12 runs and scored five times himself. Wire's complete performance began when the senior batted 3-5, driving in six runs off of a double and pair of home runs against Lakeland.

