TGN Athlete of the Spring: Brayden Miller

Jun. 19—In our final online fan poll of the 2023-24 prep season, Fairfield's Brayden Miller has been named The Goshen News' Athlete of the Spring.

Miller ran away in the voting by a sizable margin, backing up the championship title Miller earned last week at the IHSAA boys golf state finals in Carmel.

Throughout the 2024 season, several golfers in the area have put up medalist performances and led their respective teams further but, none did so more than the junior from Fairfield. Miller's consistent scores during the season all came together when the Falcon golfer hit the postseason.

At the Northridge sectional at Meadow Valley Golf Club, Miller was given sectional medalist honors for the first time in his career, firing a 1-under 71 and helping the Falcons finish third and earn a team spot at next week's regionals.

In Warsaw at Stonehenge Golf Course, Miller found enough room to sneak through into the state finals by firing an even-72, good enough for third as an individual on non-advancing teams. It earned him a third-straight appearance at the state finals where the junior then used a 4-under round on day one to build on the lead the following day to finish atop the IHSAA leaderboard, bringing back the first boys golf title to Elkhart County since 1939 — 85 years prior.

Runner-up: Emery Porter & Kaydence Dumka

The best in the girls tennis field this season, the NorthWood duo of Emery Porter and Kaydence Dumka at No. 1 doubles were a consistent point for the Panthers to rely on during the season.

Porter and Dumka strung a final win total of 21-3 as a pair, earning All-NLC honors and extending their postseason by reaching the semistate championship match after the Panthers earned a share of the NLC regular season title and earning yet another sectional title.

Also nominated: Michael Slabaugh

While Fairfield's baseball season likely ended sooner than most anticipated, the senior season from catcher Michael Slabaugh was one to remember.

The righty was best all over but especially at the plate. In 96 at-bats, the senior safely reached on 51 of them, batting .531 from the box and scoring 40 runs while driving in 33 more. With 20 extra base hits, the power was flexed from the start of the season.

Additionally, the senior caught 19 of 38 base runners stealing, showing off an arm and a knack for throwing out runners on the basepath.

Also nominated: Emma Yoder

Emma Yoder completed yet another solid season in the throws at Wawasee, finishing strong in her senior season with a third-place finish at the state finals.

A sectional and regional champ, Yoder earned a top-three spot with a throw of 150-feet, 1-inch to place one last time as a high schooler.

Also nominated: Joseph Moon

The only athlete from the area to place in two events at this year's boys track state finals, Concord senior sprinter Joe Moon dazzled on the track.

Moon finished seventh in the 100-meter dash in a competitive field while also helping the Minutemen's 4X100-meter relay also place seventh to finish off his career.

Also nominated: Haylee Allen

Earning a third-team All-State nod, Wawasee's Haylee Allen was lights out from the circle this season, leading the talent from the TGN area this softball season.

Highlighted by 197 strikeouts in 128 innings pitched, the senior was accurate, walking just 30 batters and limiting the ERA to a meager 2.02. At the plate, the senior batted .521, safely hitting 38 times in her 73 at-bats. Totaling 13 extra base hits and driving in 30 runs while scoring 25 times herself, the senior was a strength wherever placed for the Warriors.

